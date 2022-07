NATCHITOCHES, La. - In this week's segment of meet the sheriff, KTBS 3's Elizabeth Polk traveled to Natchitoches to meet with Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright. Wright first took office in July 2020. He has over 40 years of experience in law enforcement that helped to prepare him for the job as sheriff. Within that 40 years of experience Wright has over 35 years of experience as a lawyer.

NATCHITOCHES, LA ・ 8 HOURS AGO