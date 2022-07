A long time ago, in a borough not so far away, I lived on 1055 Jerome Avenue near East 165th Street in the Bronx, a long fly ball away from the old Yankee Stadium. I only lived there for about 18 months before moving to my father's native Staten Island, but my mother did all of her growing up at just blocks away on 1115 Jerome Avenue, attending nearby Taft High School.

