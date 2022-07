EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — A few days before the hammer thrower from Ohio was scheduled to compete and represent Nigeria at the Tokyo Olympics, she was informed she couldn’t. Over a federation error concerning drug testing. On her 25th birthday. “Beyond heartbreaking,” Annette Echikunwoke said. No chance to walk at opening ceremonies, either (her team uniform didn’t arrive in time). The only memory was a pretend practice throw inside the Olympic hammer ring.

