Premier League

'We're The Closest To Them' - Chelsea Defender Ben Chilwell On Next Seasons Premier League Title Battle

Yardbarker
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBen Chilwell believes that Chelsea are the most likely team to rival Liverpool and Manchester City in pursuit of the Premier League title next season. The Blues finished third behind the two stand out side's last season, albeit 18 points off the Reds in second. Both Pep Guardiola's and...

CBS Sports

Here We Go: Jorge Mendes will try to keep moving Cristiano Ronaldo as Manchester United expect him to stay

The next days and weeks are going to be vital for Cristiano Ronaldo's future. The Portuguese star made his intentions clear with Manchester United to leave as soon as possible because his priority is to try a new experience and play in the Champions League. He believes that Man United's ambition in the transfer market, or lack thereof, is not comparable to other top Premier League clubs such as Liverpool and Manchester City. In short, Ronaldo wants out and his agent Jorge Mendes is exploring options around Europe to find a new destination.
Daily Mail

'That is one HELL of a signing': Gary Lineker leads social media reaction after Chelsea landed Raheem Sterling for £50m and fans tip the 'dangerous' winger to follow in Eden Hazard's footsteps... as the club's website CRASHES following the news

Gary Lineker led the praise for Chelsea after their £50m coup to land Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling, who become the first addition of the Todd Boehly era. Sterling has penned a five-year deal worth more than £300,000-a-week as he returns to London to link up with Thomas Tuchel's side. Sterling has now flown out to Los Angeles to join the rest of the squad for pre-season.
Daily Mail

Marcus Rashford says Manchester United's players 'are a lot fitter' under Erik ten Hag's coaching as the striker tries to hit the ground running ahead of the new season having scored just five times last term

Marcus Rashford believes Manchester United's players are already a lot fitter under new manager Erik ten Hag as they prepare for the new season. The Dutchman, who succeeded Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as United's permanent boss, has been working his squad hard during training sessions both in Manchester and on the club's pre-season tour, which has now arrived in Melbourne.
The Independent

Everton charged over pitch invasions in Crystal Palace clash

Everton have been charged over the pitch invasions which marred their Premier League match against Crystal Palace on May 19.Supporters came on to the field at Goodison Park after the 3-2 victory over the Eagles guaranteed the Toffees’ top-flight survival, and one became involved in an altercation with Palace manager Patrick Vieira.The Football Association said on Monday that the Merseyside club had been charged with two breaches of its rules.A statement from the governing body read: “It is alleged that in the 84th minute and then following completion of the fixture, Everton FC failed to ensure that its spectators, and all persons purporting to be its supporters or followers, conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and refrained from using threatening and/or violent behaviour whilst encroaching onto the pitch area.”The FA said Everton had until next Monday – July 18 – to respond to the charges.Similar charges have been issued against Huddersfield and Bristol Rovers after end-of-season incidents. Read More Over £130m handed to housing providers named and shamed by regulator
theScore

Report: Chelsea close to signing Napoli's Koulibaly for €38M

Chelsea's busy summer continues, as the club took a step toward revamping Thomas Tuchel's defense. The Blues are in advanced negotiations with Napoli to sign center-back Kalidou Koulibaly for €38 million, The Guardian's Fabrizio Romano reports. The 31-year-old has reportedly agreed to sign a five-year contract worth €10 million...
SPORTbible

Liverpool Confirm Defender Has Left Club After 12 Years

Liverpool defender Tom Clayton follows Sadio Mané, Takumi Minamino, and Neco Williams out of the Anfield exit door after 12 years on Merseyside. The outgoing Liverpool under-23s captain has joined Swindon Town for an undisclosed fee. He joined Liverpool as a 9-year-old. Clayton never made a senior appearance at...
Yardbarker

Chelsea star expects key talks over his future “soon”

According to reports, Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has brushed off any suggestion that he could leave the club after he revealed for the first time that he wishes to remain at Stamford Bridge and hopes talks to extend his contract will commence soon. The Athletic have reported that 23-year-old Mount,...
