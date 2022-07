Cielo Property Group has filed an updated site plan for its stalled high-rise project. The project, called Block 41 N, includes a hotel and residential tower with a 50,000-square-foot health club. The final square footage and height of the tower were not provided in the July 6 filing, although the Austin Business Journal previously reported that the site could accommodate more than 880,000 square feet.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO