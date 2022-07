Douglas Elliman is expanding its new development rental division to South Florida as developers continue to bet on the hot multifamily market, The Real Deal has learned. Elliman’s development marketing arm has been active in South Florida for years, handling sales and marketing of new condo projects that have included Faena House, Eighty Seven Park and One Park Grove. The New York-based brokerage is now expanding to new development rental leasing, which it conducts in New York, handling leasing of SL Green’s 7 Dey Street multifamily project and RXR Realty’s Magnolia Dumbo.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO