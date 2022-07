Click here to read the full article. Sports betting media group Oddschecker Global Media and digital sports media publisher Yardbarker Media have partnered to deliver technology and content around online sports betting in the U.S. This marks the first time that Oddschecker will expand beyond its core domain in Europe. Oddschecker, founded in 1999, is the world’s leading global odds comparison brand for sports betting. The Lithuanian-based company was fully acquired by Bruin Capital last year for an undisclosed amount. Yardbarker, a U.S-based digital sports media company that delivers topical and evergreen content to North American sports fans, is wholly owned by...

GAMBLING ・ 18 HOURS AGO