ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri Dems seek contraception, ectopic pregnancy session

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo leading Democratic state lawmakers have asked Missouri’s Republican governor to call a special session to pass legislation that would safeguard contraception and medical treatment...

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
abc17news.com

Kansas receives $83.5M to expand high-speed internet service

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Federal officials say Kansas has received $83.5 million in federal coronavirus relief funds for projects that are expected to connect more than 21,000 homes and businesses to high-speed internet service. The U.S. Treasury Department said Thursday that the money for Kansas is part of $10 billion in funds for capital improvement projects for states, territories and Native American tribal governments. According U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids of Kansas, some 173,000 Kansas residents lack home broadband service and 307,000 don’t have access to reliable internet service. The money will be distributed through a competitive grant program overseen by the state Department of Commerce.
KANSAS STATE
abc17news.com

Tracking much needed rain starting tomorrow

TONIGHT: Mostly clear early with increasing clouds overnight. Lows in the lower 70s. TOMORROW: Scattered showers and storms for much of the day, highs in the lower 90s. EXTENDED: Tonight, we'll remain dry with increasing clouds overnight as showers and storms move in from the north by mid-morning. Scattered showers and storms will continue through mid-late afternoon, before becoming much more sparse Friday night. Saturday is mostly dry and hot with highs in the low 90s, but another round of showers and storms could move in by early evening and last into much of Sunday. This will keep temperatures in the upper 80s on Sunday afternoon. We definitely need the rainfall as more of Mid-Missouri has been added to moderate drought with the latest drought monitor update today. We could see anywhere from 0.75" to 1.25" through the weekend. Next week looks hotter and more humid, especially on Tuesday when highs reach the upper 90s and the heat index gets into the triple digits. We could see another front at the end of the week, but overall its looking hot and dry for much of the week.
MISSOURI STATE
abc17news.com

Tracking a comfortable night and weekend scattered storms

Tonight: Skies remain clear overnight with temperatures cooling to the upper 60's. Winds begin out of the northeast and slow switch from the southeast at around 5 mph. Tomorrow: Skies remain mostly sunny as temperatures increase above Wednesday's highs into the mid-90's. Winds remain out of the south at 5-10 mph as conditions remain dry.
ENVIRONMENT
abc17news.com

Tracking a sunny and warm afternoon before weekend showers and storms

Today: Temperatures look to continue to increase into the mid-90's while the humidity increases making for warmer conditions. Winds remain out of the south at 5-10 mph. Tonight: Skies remain mostly clear tonight as the overnight lows cool to the lower 70's. Winds remain out of the south at 5-10 mph.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy