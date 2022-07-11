ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colville, WA

Colville scores $125,000 to prepare homeless camp

By RaeLynn Ricarte
ncwlife.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – Stevens County, Washington, is providing $125,000 for the City of Colville to use on ground preparation for a homeless encampment and parking area. “It’s not going to solve the problem, but it can help the city with its plan,” said County Commissioner Chair Greg...

www.ncwlife.com

Comments / 7

Ann Plamondon
2d ago

Throwing more tax dollars which are being wasted and they have been throwing money at the homeless crisis and affordable housing for years here in Washington and nothing is ever accomplished.

Reply(1)
4
WYO1890
3d ago

really? I could use some help at my house since many tasks are difficult for me...but wait, I live on a fixed income and pay taxes, so my bad luck I guess!! 😡 stop wasting my money!

Reply
4
Doug Salter
2d ago

I didn't hear of any thing about resources what are they going to do with the homeless come whiter send them to Spokane not this a real bad idea can't wait to see

Reply
2
Related
ncwlife.com

Sheriff Ozzie for Wyoming governor?

(The Center Square) - Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich will end a local career in law enforcement on Dec. 31, but that doesn’t mean he’s giving up the badge. Knezovich,59, is returning to his home state of Wyoming at the start of January to spend a couple of weeks unwinding while rabbit hunting. Then he plans to start a new job.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Society
Stevens County, WA
Government
State
Washington State
County
Stevens County, WA
Colville, WA
Government
City
Colville, WA
Local
Washington Government
FOX 28 Spokane

“We decided not to participate”: Salvation Army pulls out of Trent Shelter

Per the services for the new Trent homeless shelter:. “After reviewing all aspects of this project, we decided not to participate at this time.”. “The need for shelter services continues to grow exponentially in our community and The Salvation Army continues to do the utmost possible to help with pivotal programs including The Way Out Bridge Housing Center, Family Emergency Safe Shelter, Stepping Stones Transitional Housing, Sally’s House for abused and neglected children (ages 2-12), and Evangeline’s House, a short-term emergency care placement facility for young people, ages 12 through 20. We welcome the hand-up from additional shelter services to help our most vulnerable neighbors.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Hundreds attend abortion rights rally in downtown Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Hundreds of people rallied in support of abortion rights at Riverfront Park Wednesday afternoon. The “We Won’t Go Back” women’s march was held to protest the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade. Protesters held signs and chanted “bans off our bodies” and “we will not go back,” among other chants. “I’m protesting for my daughter, because...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Researchers investigate the root causes fueling Spokane’s homelessness crisis

SPOKANE, Wash. – Researchers from the City of Spokane, Spokane Public Library and Eastern Washington University came together Wednesday afternoon at Central Library in Downtown Spokane to break down data from the city’s point in time homeless count that was released in May.Organizers said the focus of this year’s study wasn’t just finding out how many people were unhoused, but also learning more about what circumstances might have led them to that point. "We ask those experiencing homelessness ‘how do you see the problem and what do you need?’" Daniel Ramos III.Ramos works for the City of Spokane as a business systems analyst and a community management information systems administrator. He worked as the project manager for the city’s point in time count and Wednesday’s presentation.Data from the study shows 46% of homeless people in Spokane who participated in the point in time count credit unemployment or lack of affordable housing for the reason why they’re homeless."It’s one thing to say ‘this is the number, 1757 is the total persons,’ then to say ‘what does this mean?’" Ramos said. "To then add onto it, ‘here’s what the state of housing looks like,’ and then for citizens to go, ‘what do you think about this?’"Researchers say average housing prices and rent in Spokane have both nearly doubled over the last 10 years.A chart from the presentation shows Spokane’s housing affordability index drop almost directly coinciding with a spike in point in time count numbers since 2017.Dr. Shiloh Dietz is Spokane Public Library’s Community Data Coordinator."Curating this data is our contribution to the solution, but it’s really for other people then to assess what they can do," Dr. Dietz said.Members of the Spokane community took part in Wednesday’s meeting via a question and answer session. Community involvement in the process was a big goal for researchers.Susan Irwin is new to Spokane, and attended the presentation to find out ways to get involved and learn more about her new community."It’s good to get the layout, and the whole thought of what the big picture is, and finding out there are studies going on and people wanting to help," Irwin said.Spokane resident Ruth May hopes this presentation is just the beginning."[I hope] that this data is utilized in a way that makes sense, that this isn’t just a pointification moment. Hopefully it can move beyond there," May said."That is the ultimate goal," Anna Staal, a graduate research assistant from Eastern Washington University, said. "There’s no reason in asking why unless you want to know what can be done about it, what can be done to prevent it and help the people that are already experiencing it."The complete presentation from the City of Spokane can be found by clicking here.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM

Washington Primary 2022: How to vote, who's running & what you need to know

Here's a look at what you need to know before submitting your ballot for the 2022 Washington state primary. Washington state’s primary election takes place August 2, 2022. In Washington state, voters will decide on ballot measures, U.S. Senate and Congressional races, statewide races and a number of county races. Some of the key Spokane County races include Spokane County commissioners, Spokane County sheriff, Spokane prosecuting attorney and district court judges.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Vandalism#Drugs#County#Louis Perras Road#Department Of Ecology
KREM2

Here is a list of events happening this week in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — With sunny temperatures in the forecast this week, fun events will be taking place across Spokane. Temperatures this week are expected to be between the 80s and the 90s. Some events include picking up strawberries at a local ranch, some barre exercise at the Riverfront Park,...
SPOKANE, WA
ncwlife.com

Spokane mayor, council president spar over separation of powers

(The Center Square) – The growing tension between Spokane City Council majority and Mayor Nadine Woodward comes in part from differing interpretations of the separation of powers. The latest battle lines are being drawn over Woodward’s recent decision to move police out of a second-floor former nunnery and into...
SPOKANE, WA
spokanepublicradio.org

In hopes of addressing housing crisis, Spokane considers legalizing denser development

Long time Cannon Hill resident Rosemary Small’s street looks like a collection of typical single-family homes. Grass yards with vegetables are growing next to century-old houses. She shares a garden with her next-door neighbors, who live in a stucco building that at first glance looks like a large home. It's actually an apartment complex with seven units.
SPOKANE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
Department of Health
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Made in the Northwest: Spokane Hardware

If you're like most people, you probably don't spend a lot of time thinking about doors. But in Spokane Hardware's door shop, doors are all they think about. Derek Deis takes us inside the door shop on E. Trent Ave. in this edition of Made in the Northwest.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM

Spokane County sheriff candidate John Nowels talks crime, experience & gun control | The Tea with Amanda Roley

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington's primary election is just weeks away. This year, the Spokane County sheriff's seat is up for grabs. Three candidates are running to replace Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich and we want to help you get to know them. KREM 2's Amanda Roley met with each candidate over tea to learn about where they stand on important issues.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KREM2

Strong thunderstorms roll through Spokane, Inland Northwest overnight

SPOKANE, Wash. — People across eastern Washington and north Idaho got a loud wake-up call in the middle of the night as strong thunderstorms rolled through the area. The storms started rolling through some areas around 10 p.m. on Tuesday night but it was the storms that developed around Spokane between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. on Wednesday that really got people out of bed.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Spokane airport looking to hire new TSA screening officers

SPOKANE, Wash. — In anticipation of high travel rates this summer and fall, the Transportation and Security Administration (TSA) is launching a new hiring initiative to meet the influx of travelers coming through the Spokane International Airport. The hiring package includes a salary starting at $16.90 an hour. Newly...
SPOKANE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy