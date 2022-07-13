The 30 Best Amazon Prime Day Home Deals of 2022

It's that time of year again, folks: Amazon Prime Day. And I don't know about you, but every year I write down a list of items to scour the site for while the deals are hot. This year in particular, my shopping list for Prime Day is dominated by home decor that's functional, effective, and fashionable, so that my new apartment can feel more like home.

If, like me, you're hoping to decorate your home on a budget this summer, keep scrolling for my favorite Prime Day home deals that'll wow your house guests and save your wallet.

Living Room

I spend most of my time in my living space, from watching TV to entertaining to working from home. Therefore, I do everything I can to make the space inviting, comfortable, and spacious. Below, some of the best Prime Day living room products that combine form and function.

Sauder Boulevard Café Lounge Chair, Camel Finish

I have a chair this color in my apartment, and I love it: It matches with everything, isn't a traditionally gendered shade, and suits with every season. Plus, reviewers seem to be obsessed with it, saying that it's stunning, easy to assemble, and unbelievably comfortable.

Flash Furniture High Back Dark Gray Mesh Ergonomic Swivel Office Chair with Black Frame and Flip-up Arms

If, like me, your living room has become your home office during and after the pandemic, then you should invest in a high-quality chair. This ergonomic option receives enthusiastic reviews from people of all heights and ages for its adjustable settings and substantial lower back support, so you can work from home without feeling like you need to make a trip to the chiropractor.

nuLOOM Moroccan Blythe Area Rug

This vinyl rug is not only pretty, but it's also hardwood-floor-friendly so you don't ever have to worry about scratches. A top review even calls it "the best rug in the history of floors."

Portable Air Conditioners, Quiet AC Unit, Built-in Dehumidifier and Fan Modes

This air conditioner cools up to 350 feet and can be controlled via mobile app so you can prep your apartment from afar. Reviews say that the unit's design is minimalist and that it's quiet.

Umbra Anywhere Expandable Room Divider

Renters say that this divider, which utilizes a tension rod, is "a clever workaround" for those who are unable to drill holes into their walls.

WAVERLY Navarra Farmhouse Scalloped Valance Rod Pocket Window Curtain

Customers say that these thin, lightweight curtains give their living spaces a delightful "antique look."

Umbra Trigg Hanging Planter Vase & Geometric Wall Decor Ceramic Container

Reviewers call this item "super cute," "easy to hang," and say that it's great for air plants and succulents.

Sweet Home Collection Rocking Chair Cushion Premium Tufted Pads

Obsessed with your grandma's old rocking chair, but less-than-obsessed with how it feels to sit in it? With one review entitled "from sore sitting to pleasurable sitting," we're certain that this thick cushion will have you feeling fine in no time.

Creative Co-Op Driftwood Branch with Hand-Carved Mango Wood Birds

I'm a big fan of birds, so I'm a little biased, but satisfied customers agree that this piece is a "unique and pretty" addition to any home decor spread.

Walker Edison Wren Classic TV Console Entertainment Media Stand with Storage for Televisions

Reviews note that this sturdy set is stable and heavy enough to hold your books, widescreen television, and more for years to come.

Bedroom

Your bedroom should be an oasis of calm and comfort, but these rooms are too often characterized by clutter and chaos. The Prime Day bedroom products ahead will keep your space looking chic and feeling comfortable while keeping all your belongings in order.

Casaphoria XXXLarge Cotton Rope Basket

With this extra large laundry basket, your days of overflowing clothes are over. Plus, its "huge and roomy" size and muted colorway options make it ideal for storing bedding, throws, pillows, and more.

SONGMICS Nightstand, Dresser for Bedroom with 4 Easy Pull Fabric Drawers, Storage Organizer with Metal Frame, Wooden Tabletop

Slim drawers like these are so handy—especially in small spaces like apartments and dorms. Customers especially love this option for its simplicity, and multiple reviews say that the piece is surprisingly sturdy.

Umbra Estique Over-The-Door Multi-Use Organizer, White

Dozens of satisfied customers write that this product is "adorable," helps them stay organized, holds a surprising amount of items, and is quite sturdy.

Lush Décor Harley Quilt Damask Pattern Reversible 5 Piece Bedding Set, King, Tangerine

According to reviewers, this set is not only stunning, but it's also easy to wash and doesn't fade.

Umbra Tesora 3-Tier Jewelry Stand, Earring Holder, Accessory Organizer and Display

Just about every review calls this modern-looking jewelry stand beautiful and effective, with one pointing out that it's perfect for long necklaces.

Deconovo Curtains Blackout Curtains for Bedroom

Hate being woken up at dawn by streams of intense sunlight? Then check out these effective blackout curtains. One customer bought them for her son, who suffers from migraines, and says that they make his room "pitch dark," alleviating much of his pain.

Bathroom

After a long day of putting up with public bathrooms, I love coming home to my clean, sweet-smelling, ultra-feminine bathroom. A little decor goes a long way in this highly personal space, and the items ahead are a great place to start.

VASAGLE Bathroom Storage Cabinet, Floor Cabinet Cupboard

Reviews describe this cabinet as beautiful, lightweight, and easy to assemble, with several noting that it "does not look cheap."

Lush Decor Leah Shower Curtain-Bathroom Flower

Reviewers love this product, with one saying that the fabric is "soft and silky not your typical shower curtain fabric feel."

Lush Decor Bohemian Striped Shower Curtain

Reviews describe this shower curtain as beautiful, well-made, and lightweight—but be aware that the shower hooks are sold separately!

iDesign Steel Hanging Shower Caddy, The Verona Collection

Reviews says that this shower caddy is especially excellent for family bathrooms in which each member has their own collection of bath products to store.

iDesign Metal Over the Bath Caddy Basket, The Everett Collection

Customers says that this handy product is ideal for standalone and clawfoot bathtubs that otherwise lack effective means of storage.

ZebraSmile Green Leaves Microfiber Strong Water Absorption Bath Rug

This is one of the most highly rated bathmats on Amazon, with reviews raving about how cute, absorbent, and thick it is. Plus, it's fast-drying, so you won't have to deal with that dreaded damp smell!

iDesign Eco Vanity Ceramic Refillable Tall Soap Dispenser

This simple product is perfect for those who want to simplify the look of their bathroom by eschewing branded soap dispensers. And, according to one review, although this dispenser won't break the bank, it "looks expensive."

Amazon Basics 4-Shelf Adjustable, Heavy Duty Storage Shelving Unit on 4'' Wheel Casters

I use this wire rack in my bathroom, but it's so versatile that you can truly put it anywhere. Plus, the fact that it's on wheels makes it extremely convenient when moving!

Kitchen

I love entertaining—so much of which revolves around making savory meals, delightful drinks, and memorable spreads. Keep reading for some of my entertaining essentials, all of which will leave a lasting impression on your next dinner party guests.

Takeya Patented Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker, 1 qt, Black

I own this, and I'm not exaggerating when I say that it's one of my favorite items in the world. Easy to use and the perfect size for a fridge door, this cold brew maker has saved me untold amounts of money for its ability to bring coffee shop quality to the comfort of my kitchen.

DASH Deluxe Rapid Egg Cooker

Another of my all-time favorite items! I got this as a gift when I moved into my first apartment, and I'm obsessed with it. It makes poached and hard- or soft-boiled eggs, as well as frittatas and other treats. Plus, it sings a little song when the eggs are done, which is a positively delightful addition to any morning. I also love how many eggs it can make at once: Whenever there's a dinner party, you can count on me to bring the deviled eggs!

HUROM HP Slow Juicer, Mint

A good juicer is the sort of item that I didn't realize I needed until I had one, and this highly rated model is perfect. According to reviews, this product is easy to clean, gorgeous to look at, and compact enough to please those with limited counter space.

iDesign Austin Wire Countertop Utensil Holder

According to a number of enthusiastic reviews, this products holds a surprising number of utensils, freeing up coveted drawer space and making cooking a breeze.

Fitz and Floyd Trestle Glassware Ornate Goblets, Set of 4, Smoke

If you want to inject a bit of Old World class into your everyday life, considers these goblets. One compelling review reads, "Looks great, but sturdy enough to use every day. It is now a little piece of elegance even if the rest of the meal might be geared toward toddlers!!!"

InterDesign Home Kitchen Organizer Bin for Pantry, Refrigerator, Freezer & Storage Cabinet

This straightforward yet aesthetically pleasing product is referred to in reviews as sturdy, effective, and excellent for stacking.

GreenLife Healthy Ceramic Nonstick 4-Cup Rice Oats and Grains Cooker

Not only is this rice cooker adorable in this turquoise colorway (although it does come in other colors), but it's also compact and, in the words of one review, "perfect for those who have little space." Sign me (and my studio apartment) up!

Reston Lloyd Electric Stove Burner Covers, Set of 4, Chickadees All-Over Pattern

This product is a bestseller in Amazon's home section and has a near-perfect rating of 4.5/5 stars. Plus, it's adorable!

COSORI Pour Over Coffee Maker with Double-layer Stainless Steel Filter, Coffee Dripper Brewer & Glass Coffee Pot

I'm quite the coffee drinker, and when I got my first apartment, one of my priorities was to find chic coffee makers that could both beautify my kitchen and provide me with my caffeine fix. This option from COSORI is, according to reviews, sleek, fashionable, easy to use, and a breeze to clean.

(Image credit: Getty Images )

The 12 Best Shopbop Deals of Amazon Prime Day 2022

(Image credit: Tatiana Dyuvbanova / EyeEm/Getty )

The 16 Best Amazon Prime Day Hair Dryer Deals of 2022

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.