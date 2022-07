SEAFORD, Del. – A Seaford man has been arrested following a string of robberies late last year. Between October 1, 2021, and December 20, 2021, Seaford Police responded the Valero Shore Stop for four armed robberies and to the Dunkin Donuts for one armed robbery. In all of these incidents, the unknown subject wore a mask to conceal their identity and displayed a knife. The subject would then demand money from the clerk and flee on foot.

SEAFORD, DE ・ 9 HOURS AGO