The sound of construction may not be pleasant to the ears, but it is a sign of growth. You will hear and see a lot of it happening in Downtown Huntsville. "In the downtown area alone, there's nearly $1 billion of either recently completed, under construction or about to break ground," said Chad Emerson, CEO of Downtown Huntsville Inc. "So, that's a lot of revenue that comes into the city, a lot of private dollars that are being spent on these buildings."

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 19 HOURS AGO