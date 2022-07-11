ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Priscilla Block Announces New U.S. Tour Dates

By Winnie Litchfield
 3 days ago
Rising Nashville star Priscilla Block has announced U.S. dates for the second leg of her tour this fall. The Welcome to the Block Party Tour sold out 11 of its 14 shows last spring, and Block is ready to meet her fans with high energy on the second leg.

“I am so excited to announce the second leg of my Welcome to the Block Party Tour!” says Block. “As a little girl, I always dreamed of writing my own songs and singing them to crowds of people. The fans absolutely blew me away earlier this year, selling out shows, singing every word to every song, and making my songs their own. There were so many places that we didn’t get to the first time around, so I can’t wait to give the fans this second round of shows! See y’all on the road.”

Block took the world by storm with her single “Just About Over You,” which was certified Gold by the RIAA and went viral on TikTok. Following that, Block gained a significant and loyal fan base with her debut album Welcome to the Block Party and received nominations for New Female Artist of the Year at the ACMs and CMT’s Breakthrough Video of the Year award. She also earned a spot playing at CMA Music Fest making an appearance at the Riverfront Stage and the Nissan Satellite Stage.

Now, Block prepares for her first-ever international tour that begins in the art capital of the world, Glasgow, UK in August. You can get your tickets for her Welcome to the Block Party World Tour HERE. And, be sure to check out her U.S. tour dates below.

Welcome to the Block Party Tour Dates:

10.13 LRH Liberty Township, OH

10.14 Jergel’s Warrendale, PA

10.15 8 Seconds Saloon Indianapolis, IN

10.20 Wooly’s Des Moines, IA

10.21 Joe’s on Weed Chicago, IL

10.22 Elevation at the Intersection Grand Rapids, MI

10.26 Rick’s Cafe Starkville, MS

10.27 Cotton Eyed Joe’s Knoxville, TN

10.28 Silverado’s Black Mountain, NC

10.29 Rome River Jam Rome, GA

11.3 Nashville Palace Nashville, TN

11.11 Bluestone Columbus, OH

11.12 Boondock’s Springfield, IL

11.17 Blue Room Statesboro, GA

11.18 Blind Horse Greenville, SC

11.19 Music Farm Charleston, SC

Album Cover Courtesy UMG

American Songwriter

American Songwriter

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

