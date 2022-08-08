Related
ETOnline.com
Makeup Mogul Jaclyn Hill's Former Husband Jon Dies After 'Sudden Tragedy'
Makeup mogul Jaclyn Hill is sharing some devastating news with her fans. Jaclyn took to her Instagram Story Thursday to share that her ex-husband, Jon Hill, has passed away after a "sudden tragedy." "It is with profound remorse and sorrow that we must report that our beloved Andrew Jonathan Hill...
Tiffany Haddish on why she once turned down a $10 million endorsement post: ‘My soul is worth more than that’
Tiffany Haddish recently opened up about how her decision-making process has changed when it comes to choosing which projects to engage with since she first entered the business. At the start of her career, Haddish was eager to take on any role she could in an effort to gain exposure...
Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death
Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
22 Songs ’90s Kids Totally Forgot About...Until You Saw These Lyrics
I don't even remember some of these artists.
RELATED PEOPLE
Paul McCartney pays tribute to late wife Linda's brother: ‘He was hard to beat’
Paul McCartney took to Instagram Thursday to share that his brother-in-law and close friend, John Eastman, had died at the age of 83. McCartney, 80, and Eastman were in each other’s lives 50 years, not only as in-laws, but as colleagues and friends. Eastman was McCartney's lawyer during the Beatles' breakup.
Keith Urban’s pal Richard Marx gives funny reason why ‘One Day Longer’ was released years after they wrote it
Pals Keith Urban and Richard Marx unveiled their latest collaboration on Friday — but it’s not exactly new to them. According to Marx, "One Day Longer" is a song they wrote years ago that ended up taking space in his laptop. One day, the singer-songwriter decided to give it another listen. Now, it's the first of five country songs from his upcoming album "Songwriter," which is set to be released Sept. 30.
Fox News
777K+
Followers
174K+
Post
648M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0