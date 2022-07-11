ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

DOJ probes PGA Tour over possible anticompetitive behavior

By Olafimihan Oshin, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
KREX
KREX
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OiJbj_0gc31n3Y00

( The Hill ) – The Department of Justice (DOJ) has launched an investigation into the PGA Tour over allegations of anticompetitive behavior.

A source told the Wall Street Journal on Monday that players’ agents have received inquiries from the department’s antitrust division about the tour’s bylaws and the PGA’s actions as many players leave for the Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour.

According to the tour bylaws, players aren’t allowed to participate in other televised golfing events unless they get permission from the organization’s commissioner.

The PGA has banned and fined players who have joined the Saudi tour, which is paying them far more per tournament but has proven controversial due to the country’s record of rights abuses.

A PGA spokesperson confirmed the DOJ’s investigation in an email to The Hill, saying, “This was not unexpected. We went through this in 1994 and we are confident in a similar outcome.”

In 1994, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) investigated the league over two of its rules involving players competing in different tournaments, the Journal noted. The FTC ended its investigation into the league a year later.

The PGA Tour, founded in 1929, has suspended a list of prominent golfers such as Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed, and Dustin Johnson for their decision to jump ship to the up-start LIV league.

Some PGA golfers initially filed a release request to participate in the inaugural LIV Golf tournament, which took place last month, but were denied by the organization.

The Saudi-backed league has accused the PGA Tour of “monopolistic behavior” toward golfers, writing in a letter that the federal government will have to get involved to investigate the tour’s “unlawful practices,” the Journal reported.

The Hill has reached out to the Department of Justice and LIV Golf for comment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KREX

TABOR Refund Checks Coming Soon

To make sure you receive your refund check voters are strongly encouraged to ensure their mailing address is up to date by August 1, 2022. Checks are anticipated to be in the mail stream this fall.
MESA COUNTY, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doj#The Department Of Justice#The Wall Street Journal#Saudi
KREX

Crime Stoppers: Help Identify Burglary Suspect

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — You can assist Crime Stoppers of Mesa County in locating the burglary suspect. Around Sunday morning, in the early hours, of June 5th, an unidentified person broke into a business located in the 2400 block of Highways 6 and 50. The suspect removed several portable power tools and hand tools. On Tuesday, June 7th, once more, the corporation was broken into again, and more tools were stolen.
KREX

16 counties in CDC’s worst level for COVID-19

DENVER (KDVR) — After COVID-19 rates saw a small spike last week, the state’s COVID-19 levels are back down slightly over the last seven days. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has moved 16 counties into the high level for community transmission:. Adams County. Arapahoe County. Bent...
KREX

Kidnapping, Domestic Violence Suspect Arrested

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Grand Junction Police Officers have arrested Justin Leech in connection with the kidnapping and domestic violence incident that took place on July 8, 2022. Leech, age 33, of Grand Junction, Colorado has been remanded to the Mesa County Detention Facility on the following charges:
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
FTC
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
KREX

Casey White charged with murder of Vicky White

(NewsNation) — Casey White, the inmate who escaped from an Alabama jail in April, has been charged with murder in the death of the corrections officer who helped him leave. Corrections officer Vicky White and Casey White went on the run after the jail escape from Lauderdale County Detention Center in Florence, Alabama, leading law enforcement on an 11-day manhunt that put the tight-knit town on edge.
FLORENCE, AL
KREX

KREX

5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy