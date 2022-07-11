Gas demand from US power generators continues at record pace in July

STUTTGART, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 15, 2022-- Inspur Information, a leading IT infrastructure solutions provider, launched the newly commissioned IDC white paper entitled, 2021-2022 Global Computing Index Assessment. This white paper examines the correlation influence between a country’s GDP, the digital economy and computing power. It shows that on average, for every 1-point increase in the Computing Index of the 15 key countries, the national digital economy and GDP will increase by 3.5‰ and 1.8‰, respectively. This correlation signifies the immense importance for countries and their economies to continuously advance their computing power capabilities in the digital economy era. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220715005001/en/ Regression Analysis of Computing Index and GDP (Graphic: Business Wire)

