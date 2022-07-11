DOE Awards WIPP Management & Operating Contract Estimated At $3 Billion To TBRS, Which Will Utilize Los Alamos Technical Associates As Small Business Teaming Subcontractor
Cincinnati – Today, the Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Environmental Management (EM) awarded the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant (WIPP) Management and Operating (M&O) Contract to Tularosa Basin Range Services, LLC (TBRS) of in Reston, Va. TBRS is a single purpose entity comprised of Bechtel National, Inc....ladailypost.com
