ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamos, NM

DOE Awards WIPP Management & Operating Contract Estimated At $3 Billion To TBRS, Which Will Utilize Los Alamos Technical Associates As Small Business Teaming Subcontractor

By Submitted by
ladailypost.com
 2 days ago

Cincinnati – Today, the Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Environmental Management (EM) awarded the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant (WIPP) Management and Operating (M&O) Contract to Tularosa Basin Range Services, LLC (TBRS) of in Reston, Va. TBRS is a single purpose entity comprised of Bechtel National, Inc....

ladailypost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Ryder Receives Verizon’s Supplier Environmental Excellence Award for Innovative Green Initiatives in Supply Chain

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022-- Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, announces that it is a recipient of Verizon’s 2022 Supplier Environmental Excellence Award for innovative green initiatives that are enabling the communication technology company to meet its supply chain sustainability goals. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712005382/en/ Ryder receives Verizon’s 2022 Supplier Environmental Excellence Award for innovative green initiatives that help reduce environmental impacts for its customers and its own operations. (Photo: Business Wire)
ENVIRONMENT
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS ANNOUNCES THE ENTRY INTO A SPECIAL COLLECTIVE EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT VALID UNTIL December 31, 2024

ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel,, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner" or the "Company") (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR), a leading Israeli communications operator, announced today that further to the Company's report dated December 14, 2021 regarding the signing of a collective employment agreement for a period of three years until December 31, 2024 (the "Collective Employment Agreement"), the Company, the employees' representatives and the Histadrut New General Labor Organization (the "Parties"), signed a special collective employment agreement, that is valid until December 31, 2024 (the "Special Collective Employment Agreement"), that regulates, among other things, a salary increase mechanism for the years 2023 and 2024 and a mechanism for employee participation in the Company's profits from year 2023 onwards.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

D.A. Davidson Acts as Financial Adviser to Timber Automation on Its Sale to USNR

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2022-- D.A. Davidson announced today that it served as financial adviser to Timber Automation (Timber), a portfolio company of Blue Sage Capital, on its sale to USNR, a division of Wood Technologies International, a portfolio company of One Equity Partners. Timber’s roots date back to the early 1990s and throughout its 30-plus years of industry experience, the company has expanded to become a leading provider of log & lumber equipment, optimization & controls and aftermarket parts for the wood processing industry. Timber operates out of three facilities, two in the southeast U.S. and one in eastern Canada. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220713005778/en/ USNR will benefit from Timber’s position in the timber-belt and cross-selling opportunities with new and existing customers. Timber will in turn benefit from USNR’s global capabilities and integrated resources. (Graphic: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Alamos, NM
Los Alamos, NM
Business
Los Alamos, NM
Industry
The Associated Press

Vantage Data Centers Awarded $300 Million USD Green Loan for VA13 Facility in Northern Virginia

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022-- Vantage Data Centers, a leading global provider of hyperscale data center campuses, today announced that it has closed on a $300 million USD green loan in recognition of the sustainable design features of its VA13 data center located in Northern Virginia. The loan was structured and arranged by Societe Generale, one of Europe’s leading investment banks offering sustainable and positive impact solutions, including green financing options. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712005302/en/ VA13 data center on Vantage Data Centers’ 146MW campus in Ashburn, Virginia (Photo: Business Wire)
ASHBURN, VA
The Associated Press

BAE Systems wins $699 million contract from U.S. Army to support High Performance Computing Centers

MCLEAN, Va. and HUNTSVILLE, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2022-- The U.S. Army has awarded BAE Systems a $699 million, five-year contract for Defense Supercomputing Resource Center (DSRC) operations, maintenance, and management services, including program-wide services for high performance computer (HPC) users. The company will support the Computing Modernization Program (HPCMP). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220713005620/en/ The U.S. Army has awarded BAE Systems a $699 million, five-year contract for Defense Supercomputing Resource Center (DSRC) operations, maintenance, and management services, including program-wide services for high performance computer (HPC) users. (Credit: Getty Images)
MILITARY
Benzinga

Wood Mackenzie, Ball Launch New Analytics Tool For Energy Markets

Ball Corp BALL, along with Verisk Analytics Inc VRSK business Wood Mackenzie, has launched Global LNG Liquefaction Monitoring. The first product arising from the strategic agreement will accelerate the development of advanced analytics for energy markets. The product provides near real-time market intelligence on liquefaction train statuses. The tool combines...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pymnts

Prepaid Technologies Buys Employee Rewards Firm WorkStride

Prepaid Technologies has acquired WorkStride, the digital payments solution provider announced Tuesday (July 12). The New York City-based WorkStride provides incentive, employee recognition and rewards programs, the release said. Based in Birmingham, Alabama, Prepaid Technologies said the combination of its services with WorkStride’s will give businesses an “end-to-end menu of...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Contract#Subcontractor#Doe Em News#The Department Of Energy#Wipp Rrb Management#Tbrs#Bechtel National Inc#M O#Offeror#Em#Wipp Operations
TechRadar

Using predictive modelling to enhance public service delivery

In recent years, funding cuts, staff shortages and a lack of end-to-end digital transformation (opens in new tab) have placed an inordinate amount of pressure on public sector organizations and the services they provide. However, over the past few months, spiraling inflation, rising energy bills and an escalating cost of living crisis have fostered a rising dependency on the public sector. With the public sector now under significant strain, it’s imperative that organizations are able to respond to growing demand for their services, while also meeting changing citizen expectations for fast and effective service delivery.
blockchain.news

Web3 Startup Mysten Labs Seeks $200m in Series B Financing, Closing Valuation at $2B

Mysten Labs, a crypto startup founded by former Meta executives, is closing a Series B round that could value the company at $2 billion. The financing process is still in intense discussions, and Mysten Labs is actively seeking at least $200 million in Series B financing led by FTX Ventures. Investors led by FTX Ventures have committed at least $140 million in the round, The Information reported.
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Red Hare Analytics partners with BOAFG for NFT business collaborations

Red Hare Analytics has officially partnered with BOA Financial Group (BOAFG) to explore business opportunities in the nonfungible token (NFT) space. Red Hare Analytics is a leading Web3 NFT big data company and Asia’s first NFT index. Its services include products and services, including NFT indexes and index-related services, NFT-related analytics, NFT data APIs, NFT-related technical development, NFT incubation services and others. BOAFG is a Hong Kong-based company that provides consulting services to its group company, Bank of Asia Limited, a fully licensed bank incorporated in the British Virgin Islands.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
TechCrunch

Byju’s yet to secure $250 million of its $800 million March funding

Sumeru Ventures and Oxshott have yet to finance their committed $250 million to Byju’s, a spokesperson said. “The delays are because of macro-economic reasons,” the spokesperson said, adding that it expects the remainder of the capital to arrive by the end of August. The Bengaluru-headquartered startup, which...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Booz Allen Hamilton launches $100M corporate venture arm focused on early-stage startups

Brian MacCarthy, Booz Allen’s VP of ventures, said that the new fund will invest primarily in early-stage (seed, Series A, and Series B) companies and build on Booz Allen’s existing Tech Scouting program, which connects with entrepreneurs to vet emerging security technologies. Through Tech Scouting, Booz Allen has recently backed firms including Latent AI, whose technology compresses AI models; Synthetaic, a data-generating platform; and Reveal Technology, which performs analytics on aerial data.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Paragon 28 Launches Mobile Medical Education Lab Tour, Expanding Opportunities for Foot and Ankle Surgeon Education

ENGLEWOOD, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2022-- Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE: FNA), a leading medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market, today announced its new nationwide mobile training lab tour, for convenient, on-site surgeon training and education. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220713005137/en/ Paragon 28 Surgeon Mobile Lab (Photo: Business Wire)
EDUCATION
TechCrunch

Autonomous flight startup Merlin Labs nabs $105M and US Air Force partnership

Xwing is one of the startups chasing after self-flying planes, as is Reliable Robotics, Pyka and the unicorn Volocopter. They’re not the only ones. Roughly a year ago, Boston-based Merlin Labs emerged from stealth with an autonomous flight system designed to be installed in existing aircraft. While Merlin told TechCrunch at the time that it had “hundreds” of test flights under its belt, the company’s system lacked certification from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to provide commercial service.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
u.today

Cardano's ADA Payments Now Available to 7 Million Businesses via This Plug-In

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy