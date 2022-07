It's already hot and humid today, but we may see scattered showers and storms this afternoon. Some of us will see heavy downpours, but others of us may not get any rain. An area of low pressure in the Gulf will keep rain chances pretty high through the week. Heavy rainfall will be possible, but it's hard to pinpoint who exactly will see the heaviest rain. There's also a low chance it could become a tropical depression. Here's the latest forecast.

NICHOLSON, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO