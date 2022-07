The Seattle Seahawks front office for the most part has a good reputation based on their success over the last decade. However, there’s a case to be made that whatever faith this organization built up during its peak run has been squandered and in truth they are behind the times when it comes to team building in the modern NFL. With no Russell Wilson around to play the hero, odds are this team will get a rude awakening this coming season.

