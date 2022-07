July 14, 2022–9:45 a.m. With the hottest temps of summer hanging heavy on Rome, Ga., it is hard to imagine that high school football is just around the corner. As fans of the sport dream of cheering from the home stands in the cool fall weather, one community in Northwest Georgia is gearing up for some of the best competition of the 2022 season.

ROME, GA ・ 14 HOURS AGO