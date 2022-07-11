KBR, Inc. to Hold Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

NEW YORK, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Migraine Therapeutics Market - Competitive Analysis, Market Dynamics, Impact of COVID-19, Five Force Analysis" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The migraine therapeutics market size is expected to increase by USD 1.06 billion, at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2020 to 2025. 38% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for migraine therapeutics market in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Europe and Asia. The rising healthcare expenditure will facilitate the migraine therapeutics market growth in North America over the forecast period.

