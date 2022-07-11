ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KBR, Inc. to Hold Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

By KBR, Inc.
 3 days ago
HOUSTON, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR, Inc. (NYSE: KBR) announced today that it will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at 7:30 a.m. Central Time (8:30...

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Ramaco Resources, Inc. Announces $5.0 Million Third-Quarter Dividend

LEXINGTON, Ky., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: METC) ("Ramaco" or the "Company") announced that its Board of Directors approved the payment of a $5.0 million quarterly cash dividend in the third quarter of 2022. Specifically, the third quarter dividend in the amount of approximately $0.11 per common share will be paid on September 15, 2022, to shareholders of record on September 1, 2022.
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Aker Solutions ASA: Second-Quarter and Half-Year Results 2022

FORNEBU, Norway, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Solutions' revenue and margins increased in the second quarter of 2022. The company continued to demonstrate that it remains on-track with its financial targets. The main projects globally continued to progress, tendering activity is record high, and the market outlook remains positive. Aker Solutions increased its revenue guidance and now expects revenue up by about 30 percent in 2022 from 2021.
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

WEIS MARKETS ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

SUNBURY, Pa., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Weis Markets, Inc.'s (NYSE: WMK) Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $.32 per share to shareholders of record as of July 25, 2022 payable on August 8, 2022. Founded in 1912, Weis Markets, Inc. is a Mid-Atlantic food retailer operating...
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

PADLOCK PARTNERS UK FUND I ANNOUNCES DISTRIBUTIONS FOR 2nd QUARTER OF CALENDAR YEAR 2022

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/. TORONTO, July 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Padlock Partners UK Fund I (the "Trust") announced today that its Board of Trustees has declared a cash distribution for the second quarter of the calendar year of 2022. The distribution will be payable on July 15, 2022, to unitholders of record as of the close of business on June 30, 2022. The distribution amounts will be as follows:
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

WELLS FARGO & COMPANY (NYSE: WFC) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC)

Did you lose money on investments in Wells Fargo & Company? If so, please visit Wells Fargo & Company Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Peter Allocco at (212) 951-2030 or pallocco@bernlieb.com to discuss your rights. NEW YORK, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor...
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

OILSERV LIMITED, A LEADING NIGERIAN ENGINEERING, PROCUREMENT, CONSTRUCTION, INSTALLATION AND COMMISSIONING (EPCIC) SERVICES COMPANY IN THE OIL & GAS SECTOR, SELECTS GEP'S AI-DRIVEN SOFTWARE TO MANAGE ITS SPEND GLOBALLY

The integrated oil services company, based in Nigeria and operating in Sub-Saharan Africa, will use GEP SMART's unified procurement software to support its entire source-to-contract (S2C) process. CLARK, N.J., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GEP®, a leading provider of procurement and supply chain strategy, software and managed services to Fortune...
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

CONSOL ENERGY NAMED FINALIST IN RAGAN CSR & DIVERSITY AWARDS

CANONSBURG, Pa., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CONSOL Energy has been nationally recognized for its transparency in communicating about corporate social responsibility (CSR). The company is a finalist in Ragan's CSR & Diversity Awards for its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) campaign for "Trust and Transparency in Communications." "There are...
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

ROSEN, SKILLED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Spero Therapeutics, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - SPRO

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRO) between October 28, 2021 and May 2, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important than July 25, 2022 lead plaintiff deadline. SO WHAT: If you purchased...
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Fundamental Global® purchases additional shares of FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGF)

Continues to simplify its organizational structure. MOORESVILLE, N.C., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fundamental Global®, a private partnership focused on long-term strategic holdings, filed an amendment to its Schedule 13D today, to reflect the recent purchases of 632,911 shares of common stock of FG Financial Group, Inc. ("FGF"), which were previously reported in its Form 4 filings, and which can be viewed here. Following these transactions, Fundamental Global and its affiliates, including Ballantyne Strong, Inc. (NYSE-American: BTN), collectively hold approximately 58.5% of FGF's common stock.
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

INVESTOR ALERT: Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) Under Investigation for False Statements in Connection with March 2021 Public Offering

SAN FRANCISCO , July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating possible federal securities claims in connection with the March 25, 2021 public offering conducted by Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ: PLL). On March 25, 2021, Piedmont Lithium conducted a public securities offering in which it generated...
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Migraine Therapeutics Market Report 2021: Featuring Major Vendors including AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc. & Eli Lilly and Co.- Technavio

NEW YORK, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Migraine Therapeutics Market - Competitive Analysis, Market Dynamics, Impact of COVID-19, Five Force Analysis" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The migraine therapeutics market size is expected to increase by USD 1.06 billion, at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2020 to 2025. 38% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for migraine therapeutics market in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Europe and Asia. The rising healthcare expenditure will facilitate the migraine therapeutics market growth in North America over the forecast period.
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Omnicom Group Inc. Declares Dividend

NEW YORK, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) declared a quarterly dividend of 70 cents per outstanding share of the corporation's common stock. The dividend is payable on October 12, 2022 to Omnicom Group common shareholders of record at the close of business on September 21, 2022.
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

PLEXIUM APPOINTS BRIAN WONG, M.D., PH.D., TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

SAN DIEGO, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Plexium, Inc. (Plexium), a leading next-generation targeted protein degradation (TPD) company, today announced the appointment of Brian Wong as a member of its Board of Directors. Dr. Wong is a well-respected leader with more than two decades of experience in the biotechnology and large pharmaceutical sectors, including a track record of advancing more than 20 programs from discovery to late-stage clinical development and including through approval.
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

GlycoEra AG Expands Board of Directors and Appoints Georges Gemayel, Ph.D., as Chair

Philippe Dro, Luciole Medical, and Kush Parmar, 5AM Ventures, named to Board of Directors. SCHLIEREN, Switzerland and BOSTON, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GlycoEra AG announced today key appointments of biotech industry leaders to its Board of Directors, including Georges Gemayel, Ph.D., as Chair, as well as Philippe Dro, Ph.D., M.B.A., and Kush Parmar, M.D., Ph.D. Dr. Gemayel is an industry veteran with more than 30 years' experience including global management, executive positions and a range of board appointments. Dr. Dro is Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer at Luciole Medical and has deep experience in biotech business strategy at various emerging biotechnology and medtech companies. Dr. Parmar is a physician-scientist and Managing Partner at 5AM Ventures, where he is focused on building next-generation life science companies.
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

TeraRecon Announces DocPanel Signs Contract for Intuition Titanium, Reaffirming its Cardiothoracic Imaging Service Commitment

DURHAM, N.C., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TeraRecon, a ConcertAI company and a leader in advanced medical visualization using AI to improve patient care, today announced U.S.-based DocPanel, the world's first radiology marketplace offering access to over 500 fellowship trained radiologists available for radiological reads, second opinions, and educational consults, has signed a contract for TeraRecon's advanced visualization software-as-a-subscription offering, Intuition Titanium.
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Waystone increases its global offering with the launch of Waystone ETFs

DUBLIN, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Waystone announced today that it has launched Waystone ETFs, an institutional ETF platform operator with an expert team with over 40 years' combined experience in the asset management industry. The launch of Waystone ETFs will further reinforce Waystone's capabilities as a full-service provider to the asset management industry.
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Pegasus Capital Advisors names Dale Galvin to lead the Global Fund for Coral Reefs Investment Fund

STAMFORD, Conn., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasus Capital Advisors today announced the appointment of Dale Galvin, via his impact investment advisory firm Deliberate Capital, LLC, to lead the Investment Fund of the Global Fund for Coral Reefs ("GFCR"). Pegasus Capital Advisors, L.P. ("Pegasus"), a leading private equity impact fund...
