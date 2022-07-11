Talos Energy Executive Vice President - Low Carbon Strategy and Chief Sustainability Officer Robin Fielder To Participate In One-On-One Fireside Chat with Jeff Robertson Of Water Tower Research
HOUSTON, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE: TALO) ("Talos" or the "Company") today announced that Robin Fielder will participate in a one-on-one fireside chat with Jeff Robertson of Water Tower Research. The fireside chat will be broadcast live on July 13, 2022 at 10:00 AM Central Time and...www.ontownmedia.com
