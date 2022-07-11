ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

The Only City in Idaho That Can Actually Celebrate 7-Eleven Free Slurpee Day

By Parker Kane
KIDO Talk Radio
KIDO Talk Radio
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Today is 07/11/2022, and that means 7-Eleven Stores are giving out FREE slurpees for today only — it’s also the celebration of their 95th birthday. But if you live in Idaho... you will likely miss out on this awesome holiday because there’s only ONE 7-Eleven store in ALL of Idaho! Can...

kidotalkradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
MIX 106

You Might Be From Idaho If…

We're going to try and keep the potato jokes to a minimum, but no promises. Being born and raised in Idaho is a badge of honor for many. It means you're from one of the most beautiful places on the planet, you're (probably) a hard worker with good values, and you don't think the blue turf is really that big of a deal. Sound like you?
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Food & Drinks
State
Idaho State
City
Post Falls, ID
State
Washington State
Local
Idaho Government
MIX 106

Inflation Relief Checks Are On The Way to Idaho

The cost of living seems to be rising every day and it’s anyone’s guess as to when things will level out. Finding a place to live is as expensive as ever, gas prices are out of control, and the cost of groceries continues to rise amidst the random shortages.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Why Boise Continues to be passed over by Hollywood Celebrities?

Idaho continues to be the worldwide celebrity magnet as the place where famous folks can leave the intense scrutiny of their lives to live like everyday folks. Ernest Hemingway was Idaho's first celebrity who lived out his last days in the Sun Valley area. The writer shared stories of the area's beauty with his worldwide audience. It's not unusual to meet folks who travel worldwide to visit his home and final resting place.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

This is What Makes Idaho Sexier Than Montana

When it comes to matters of state affairs, Big Seven Travel is calling it like they see it, one Shallow Hal judgement at a time. A recent study performed by the popular leisure and travel company begs an age-old question some say has bedeviled Americans for generations: in the land of the free and home of the brave, which of its great 50 states is the hottest? In case you're still circling the airport on that one, we'll help you land the plane: we're not talking about weather or seasons.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#7 Elevens#Slurpees#Food Drink#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info
KIDO Talk Radio

One of Idaho’s Largest Companies Opening New Location Soon, Now Hiring

Albertsons is massive in the gem state. The local Idaho beginning of the now massive and International supermarket is a story of goals, dedication and focus. Joe Albertson (October 17, 1906 – January 20, 1993) is a great story of hard work and determination leading to wealth. Wikipedia says "After graduation from Caldwell High School in 1925, Albertson studied business for two years at the College of Idaho in Caldwell. At the age of thirty-two, (and having to borrow money) Albertson opened his first store in 1939 on three principles: quality, good value, and excellent service. Joe and his wife started the J.A. and Kathryn Albertson Foundation that has given more than $750 million to Idaho's communities."
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KIDO Talk Radio

Incredible $7 Million Idaho Castle for Sale is Positively Enchanting

From Boise up to Northern Idaho, there are a surprising amount of castle homes in the Gem State. If you live in or around Boise, there are at least two in our area that you’re familiar with. Perhaps one of the most infamous is the one located just outside of the Warm Springs Historic District. The home itself isn’t historic. Construction on it actually started in 2009. Some people think it’s an eyesore. Others are fascinated by the rumor mill that surrounds it. The rumor that just about everyone has heard is that the original owner/builder built the castle as a way to get revenge on a neighbor or ex. How true is that rumor? We dug into it when we put together a list of 10 Things You Didn’t Know About the Massive Boise Castle.
BOISE, ID
KREM2

Spokane airport looking to hire new TSA screening officers

SPOKANE, Wash. — In anticipation of high travel rates this summer and fall, the Transportation and Security Administration (TSA) is launching a new hiring initiative to meet the influx of travelers coming through the Spokane International Airport. The hiring package includes a salary starting at $16.90 an hour. Newly...
SPOKANE, WA
95.7 KEZJ

Gas Prices Drop in Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Despite fuel prices falling a few cents at Idaho gas pumps, drivers are still paying for some of the most expensive fuel in the country. AAA Idaho says the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in the Gem State is $5.21, four cents less than a week ago and far more than the national average of $4.68. Idaho has the seventh most expensive fuel in the country behind states like California, Oregon, and Washington. Locally, Twin Falls has the highest average price per gallon in the state at $5.32; Boise is just a cent cheaper. Lewiston and Coeur d'Alene have some of the cheapest gas at under $5 a gallon. “The Rockies region is generally one of the last to react to national gas price trends, good or bad. We’re just beginning to see some savings at the pump in our area, and hopefully the trend will continue," says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. Prices began the downward trend as crude oil prices fell from about $122 to $104 a barrel. AAA Idaho predicts fuel prices to "teeter-totter" through the rest of the summer.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

KIDO Talk Radio

Boise, ID
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KIDO Talk is Idahos talk station. With an all-star lineup, we bring you Idahos latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy