Rome, NY

Cawl, Hogan named Rome Sports HOF’s 2020 Frank Clark Service Award winners

Romesentinel.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rome Sports Hall of Fame will honor Terry Cawl and Tim Hogan as 2020 Frank Clark Service Award winners during the 44th induction ceremony and banquet on Sunday, July 31, at Vernon Downs Casino and Hotel. The service award was named in memory of Clark, a longtime member...

romesentinel.com

Romesentinel.com

Funeral notices — July 14, 2022

BATCHELDER — Virginia Elise (Gochee) Batchelder, of Natick, Mass., on June 29, 2022. Contributions to the MSCPA-Angell 350 S Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130 or www.mspca.org. BENN — Harriet A. Benn, 93, of Rome, on July 9, 2022. Services 11 a.m. July 22 at St. Joseph’s Church, Lee...
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Chubbuck Foundation to hold golf tourney Aug. 6 at RCC

ROME — The Joseph Michael Chubbuck Foundation is inviting local golfers to Rome Country Club on Saturday, Aug. 6, to participate in a tournament to raise funds to assist Central New York cancer patients. Funds raised help patients currently in treatment with monies for gas, rent, groceries, needed medical...
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

SNAPSHOT: Golf lessons at Mohawk Glen

Golf instructor Paul Panek recently taught a group of children how to chip during a lesson on the Mohawk Glen practice green in Rome. This is Panek’s 24th year of teaching the summer program.
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Lauren Cupp navigates through busy golf schedule

Golf has recently provided Lauren Cupp with some quality experiences. Take the last few days for the New Hartford native and Hamilton College golf coach, for the example. Cupp successfully defended her Kentucky Speedgolf Open title last weekend before traveling back to New York state to participate in the 13th New York State Golf Association Women’s Mid-Amateur Championship on Monday and Tuesday near Saratoga Springs.
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Harriet A. (Martin) Benn

Harriet A. Benn, 93, of Rome, passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Rome Health with her loving family by her side. She was born on December 1, 1928, in the Town of Lee, the youngest daughter of Edwin E. and Ruth (Mauer) Martin. She attended Rome schools and on May 8, 1947, she was united in marriage to Eugene J. Benn in Taberg. Together they shared a blessed union of 60 years until his passing 2008.
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Exhibition is ‘pride and joy’ for local art association

ROME — Members of Rome Art Association (RAA) are excited for the upcoming 63rd annual Membership Exhibition at Cinema Capitol Gallery, 230 W. Dominick St. The exhibition will span between July 15 and Aug. 27, with the opening reception to take place from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 15. Awards will be presented at 6 p.m. Judging the pieces for the juried show will be professional artist Stephen T. Fletcher.
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Richard J. Parker

Richard J. Parker, 90, of Rome, NY, passed away on Monday, July 11, 2022, at Rome Health. He was born on May 27, 1932, son of the late Carl E. and Helen S. Baldigo Parker. Richard was educated in Rome Schools. He proudly served with the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. On October 17, 1959, he married Barbara Esposito in St. John the Baptist Church. She passed away September 18, 2020. Richard was the former owner and operator of Conley Liquor Store in Sherrill, NY. He was a former employee of Xerox Corporation and Turning Stone Casino Security. Richard was a member of St. John the Baptist Church, Rome, Sherrill American Legion, Toccolana Club, past member of Little Roaring Brook Hunting Club. He was an avid outdoorsman.
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Donald A. De Rosa

UTICA / NEW HARTFORD — Mr. Donald A. De Rosa, age 92, passed away peacefully, and was reunited with his son Jeffrey on Saturday, July 9, 2022, in the comfort of his home. At the time of his passing his wife was with him, and he was also in the hearts of those he loved most.
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

World Series of Bocce returns Thursday after 2-year hiatus

ROME — The teams are registered and the forecast is excellent for the World Series of Bocce, which starts Thursday and runs through Sunday at the Toccolana Club, 1412 E. Dominick St. The 47th world series will take place after two years without the event due to COVID-19. The event typically has 100 or more Open Division teams and another 30-plus for the Women’s Division. This year there are 98 teams in open and 33 for women’s. “We’re almost back to normal. But we’re still the biggest in the nation,” said Joseph Mellace, part of the organizing team at the club. “Those of us that have been involved in organizing the event always had a feeling we’d be about 100 in open and 30 in women’s.”
ROME, NY
localsyr.com

Annual St. Patrick’s Irish Festival back after hiatus

(WSYR-TV) — The third week in July on Tipperary Hill is the traditional Irish fest at the Saint Patrick’s Church. The Saint Patrick’s Irish Festival is back after a two-year pandemic pause. Event emcee John Dalgety discusses what’s to come this weekend. It’s the 29th annual...
SYRACUSE, NY
Romesentinel.com

Marguerite (Heller) Dillon

Proud, life-long Utica resident Marguerite Dillon passed away peacefully on July 8, 2022. The daughter of Marguerite and Leroy Heller was born on September 17, 1931. She was the apple of her father’s eye, who she suddenly lost at age 21. She had an undying love for her older brother, Leroy Heller, who fondly nicknamed her “Dupsie,” a name she was called with great love all of her life. Marguerite had a special relationship with her sister-in-law, Annie, as a lifelong friend and sister she always wanted.
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

June Ann (Smith) Senior

June Ann Senior, 68, of Rome, passed away on Sunday, July 10, 2022. She was a daughter of the late George and Nellie (Ward) Smith. She was predeceased by her husband, a sister and her parents. She is survived by four sisters, two brothers, and many nieces and nephews. Private...
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Births — July 13, 2022

HEGAMIN — To Aaron and Amber Fauvelle Hegamin, of Remsen, on Friday, July 8, 2022 in Rome Health, a son, Ashton Michael. ROMELSKI — To Kevin and Jessica Richards Romelski, of Rome, on Saturday, July 9, 2022 in Rome Health, a son, Oliver Watson. KORRIE — To Devin...
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Wilhelmina M. Radell

WESTERNVILLE — Wilhelmina “Willie” (Mani) Radell, 85, passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at home with her family. Willie was born on June 29, 1937, the daughter of David and Anna Berger Mani in Ava, NY. At the age of 5, she and her family moved to Frenchville, where she currently resided. Willie graduated from Holland Patent Central School in 1955. She studied accounting at MVCC.
WESTERNVILLE, NY
Romesentinel.com

Donald Pugh, Sr.

Donald Pugh, Sr., 77, of Black Mountain, NC and formerly of Rome, NY, went home to be with Jesus on the morning of July 7, 2022. Daniel was born June 23, 1945, in Rome, NY, to the late David John Pugh, Sr. and Margaret Pugh Drake. Though he was dedicated to school and had hopes to continue, due to an illness, Daniel had to quit school in the 9th grade. He was formerly employed with Drexel Heritage Manufacturing for 25 years and the Black Mountain Center for 3 1/2 years, for which he dedicated years of hard work and service. Daniel was family oriented and enjoyed having breakfast and coffee with his family regularly. He took pleasure in fishing, nature, history, telling jokes and making people laugh. Daniel loved cooking and was notorious for making the best cheesecake. He was delighted to teach his kids, nieces, nephews, and grandchildren his favorite recipes, which they still make today. He was a loving and caring person to all he encountered, took joy in interactions with children, and supported his siblings and family members throughout times of grief and times of joy. He continuously prayed for his loved ones and lived a faithful life by example. He will be missed by all who knew him.
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Learn about Irish piping with Nick Whitmer

UTICA — Craobh Dugan-O’Looney, a local traditional Irish Cultural group, is hosting Nick Whitmer of Ithaca at the Irish Cultural Center of the Mohawk Valley at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, July 17. Whitmer will discuss the history of Irish piping in North America in the early 20th century. He...
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

LuAnne Townsend

LuAnne Townsend, age 49, passed away peacefully on June 27, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Ft. Lauderdale, FL, after a battle with lung cancer. She kept her promise to her family and fiercely fought until the end and is now at peace. LuAnne was born in Rome on...
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Medicis takes helm of Westmo girls basketball team

WESTMORELAND — If new Westmoreland varsity girls basketball head coach Jessica Medicis has her way, the Bulldogs will be a tenacious opponent this coming season. Medicis started for four years at a nationally-ranked high school in New Jersey before playing collegiate basketball at Division III Rowan University. After she graduated with a degree in biology she played on the USAA developmental team that traveled in Ireland, playing professional teams and the national team there. She’s now in graduate school to become an elementary school teacher, and is a teaching intern and substitute in the Rome City School District.
WESTMORELAND, NY

