Cawl, Hogan named Rome Sports HOF’s 2020 Frank Clark Service Award winners

Donald Pugh, Sr., 77, of Black Mountain, NC and formerly of Rome, NY, went home to be with Jesus on the morning of July 7, 2022. Daniel was born June 23, 1945, in Rome, NY, to the late David John Pugh, Sr. and Margaret Pugh Drake. Though he was dedicated to school and had hopes to continue, due to an illness, Daniel had to quit school in the 9th grade. He was formerly employed with Drexel Heritage Manufacturing for 25 years and the Black Mountain Center for 3 1/2 years, for which he dedicated years of hard work and service. Daniel was family oriented and enjoyed having breakfast and coffee with his family regularly. He took pleasure in fishing, nature, history, telling jokes and making people laugh. Daniel loved cooking and was notorious for making the best cheesecake. He was delighted to teach his kids, nieces, nephews, and grandchildren his favorite recipes, which they still make today. He was a loving and caring person to all he encountered, took joy in interactions with children, and supported his siblings and family members throughout times of grief and times of joy. He continuously prayed for his loved ones and lived a faithful life by example. He will be missed by all who knew him.

