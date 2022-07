Big Island police are asking the public for help with locating a Puna couple sought for questioning in connection with an assault in March. The Hawaiʻi Police Department reports that 32-year-old Harley Jane Kanani Gonsalves, also known as Harley Parks, of Kea‘au is wanted for an active arrest warrant stemming from the assault, which occurred in Hawaiian Paradise Park. She is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

HILO, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO