Class of 2024 four-star Yves Missi updates his recruitment

A 16-year veteran of the Baltimore Police Department faces federal gun and drug charges after he conspired with a notorious biker club to swap and sell drugs, according to court filings. Steven Angelini, 41, allegedly worked with the president of the Maryland chapter of the Infamous Ryders Motorcycle Club, a man identified by prosecutors as “Keith.” Angelini provided the club with oxycodone, ammunition, and firearms, including a “ghost gun,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Maryland said. “$300 plus a ball,” Angelini allegedly texted Keith as an asking price for the unregistered weapon, according to the The Baltimore Banner. “U can’t beat that... It shoots perfect.” In exchange, prosecutors said, the officer received cocaine and cash. In other texts, Angelini promised Keith that he would pump his department’s homicide unit for information on suspects in the murder of a drug dealer affiliated with the Ryders, The Baltimore Sun reported. Angelini was suspended without pay on Wednesday morning—around the same time he was arrested, according to the district attorney’s office.

