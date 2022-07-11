ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

VILLA ONE™ TEQUILA GARDENS POP-UP BAR TO OPEN ON LAS VEGAS STRIP

Cover picture for the articleVILLA ONE™ TEQUILA GARDENS POP-UP BAR TO OPEN ON LAS VEGAS STRIP. The Harmon Corner spot, created in partnership with Nick Jonas and John Varvatos, will offer a variety of exciting, Instagram-friendly tequila drinks to go. Villa One Tequila Gardens pop-up bar in Las Vegas. Villa One™ Tequila...

