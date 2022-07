The next Poet Laureate of the United States will be Kentucky writer Ada Limón, according to an announcement from Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden Tuesday. Limón, 46, will assume her duties in the fall, becoming the country’s Poet Laureate Consultant in Poetry for 2022-2023. She will be the 24th to hold the post since the title was altered to its current form in 1985 and the 54th to be named, though only 53 have served since the role’s creation in 1937.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO