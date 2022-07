The United States faces a future full of flash floods — and “flashier” floods at that.Devastating flooding caused by torrential rains swept through a rural area of Virginia overnight on Tuesday. By Thursday, all people had been accounted for with no deaths.But areas across the United States will experience more frequent and more extreme flash flood events by the end of the century if greenhouse gas emissions rise unabated, according to a study published this month in Communications Earth and Environment.Recent incidences of flash flooding have proven to be deadly. In September 2021, over 50 people died in...

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO