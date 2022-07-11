ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Ameris Bank announces new Lowcountry market president

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmeris Bank announces the promotion of Andy Thomas to Lowcountry Market President. Thomas, who was previously the market president for Beaufort, will be based in Mount Pleasant and will lead a team of commercial bankers to serve the loan, deposit and service needs of businesses throughout the greater Charleston, Mount Pleasant,...

News19 WLTX

South State Bank in Elloree closing in August

ELLOREE, S.C. — Elloree residents say the loss of its local bank is like losing a piece of local history. Claudette Pauling has been banking there for more than 60 years. This is the only bank located in the town limits. “We’ve always had a bank since 1935. 1935,"...
ELLOREE, SC
wtoc.com

Sewer connection program launched on Hilton Head Island

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - The town of Hilton Head Island is launching a sewer connection program. According to the Hilton Head Island Public Service District , about 800 of its customers still use septic systems which could pose public health and environmental problems for homeowners and neighbors. The...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston Caribbean Jerk Festival to return to North Charleston in July

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Caribbean Jerk Festival will return for its seventh annual event in North Charleston on Saturday. The Charleston Caribbean Jerk Festival is a family-friendly event that highlights Caribbean food, music, and culture. Festival-goers can expect various Caribbean food featuring Jamaican jerk seasoning as chefs from across the Southeast compete for […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Summerville reschedules Fourth of July fireworks

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The town of Summerville announced a new date for their canceled July 4 fireworks display. The Fireworks and Freedom Fest on July 4 was canceled because of severe weather in the area. The town announced Tuesday that the fireworks would be rescheduled for Dec. 17 as...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Summons - SALLY DURR (PC)

STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA COUNTY OF BERKELEY IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS FOR THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT CASE NO.: 2022-CP-08-00822 SUMMONS (JURY- AUTO- NEGLIGENCE) JESSICA TAYLOR, Plaintiff, vs. SALLY DURR, Defendant. TO: THE DEFENDANT ABOVE NAMED: YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to answer the complaint in this action, a copy of which is herewith served upon you, and to serve a copy of your answer to this complaint on the subscriber at his offices at P.O. Box 1034, Charleston, South Carolina, 29402, within thirty (30) days after the service hereof, exclusive of the day of such service, and if you fail to answer the complaint within the time aforesaid, the Plaintiff in this action will apply to the Court for the relief demanded in the complaint and judgment by default will be rendered against you. By: s/Gedney M. Howe, IV Gedney M. Howe, IV (SC Bar #104669) Gedney M. Howe, III, PA PO Box 1034 Charleston, SC 29402 Phone: 843-722-8048 Fax: 843-722-2140 Email: Gedney4@ gedneyhowe.com Attorney for Plaintiff April 6, 2022 AD# 2012115.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Upcoming Events/July

The Lane, Greeleyville, and Kingstree Police Departments and the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints during the month of July. If you drink, that’s your business. If you want to be sober, that’s our business. A.A. (843) 697-3321. Special Needs Support. If you...
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
yourislandnews.com

MCAS adds a new hangar

Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Beaufort hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new F-35B hangar on Thursday, July 7. MCAS Beaufort leadership was joined by state and local partners for the event. The $79 million dollar project created the most state of the art hangar on the air station...
BEAUFORT, SC

