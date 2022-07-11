Ameris Bank announces new Lowcountry market president

STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA COUNTY OF BERKELEY IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS FOR THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT CASE NO.: 2022-CP-08-00822 SUMMONS (JURY- AUTO- NEGLIGENCE) JESSICA TAYLOR, Plaintiff, vs. SALLY DURR, Defendant. TO: THE DEFENDANT ABOVE NAMED: YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to answer the complaint in this action, a copy of which is herewith served upon you, and to serve a copy of your answer to this complaint on the subscriber at his offices at P.O. Box 1034, Charleston, South Carolina, 29402, within thirty (30) days after the service hereof, exclusive of the day of such service, and if you fail to answer the complaint within the time aforesaid, the Plaintiff in this action will apply to the Court for the relief demanded in the complaint and judgment by default will be rendered against you. By: s/Gedney M. Howe, IV Gedney M. Howe, IV (SC Bar #104669) Gedney M. Howe, III, PA PO Box 1034 Charleston, SC 29402 Phone: 843-722-8048 Fax: 843-722-2140 Email: Gedney4@ gedneyhowe.com Attorney for Plaintiff April 6, 2022 AD# 2012115.

