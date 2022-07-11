ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creighton, NE

Men's Basketball Adds Games in Las Vegas vs. BYU; Arizona State

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (July 11, 2022) – Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas will host Creighton, BYU, Arizona State, Southern Utah and Cal State Fullerton in the Jack Jones Hoopfest on December 10 and 12. The Bluejays will play BYU on Dec. 10th...

Doug Haller, from The Athletic, chops it up with Brad in the latest edition of the AMP. Doug discusses his coverage of content is going to change from mostly Arizona State to other areas. Brad and Doug went deep into the potential landing spots for Arizona and Arizona State in the new Pac-12.
