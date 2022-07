NO, WISCONSIN WON'T SAVE TRUMP. Drop boxes were a big part of the 2020 election in Wisconsin. The state's election board installed more than 500 of them across the state in the run-up to the voting. The board acted on its own authority, ignoring Wisconsin law, which requires that absentee ballots be cast either by the U.S. mail or by being personally delivered to an election clerk. The law makes no provision for drop boxes.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO