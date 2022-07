Only a few come to mind when it comes to great rock bars. There's the 100 Club in London, which was where jazz artists like Benny Goodman and Louis Armstrong used to play in the 40s, then later was the place where the Rolling Stones and the Sex Pistols rose to fame. Then there's the Whiskey A Go Go in West Hollywood, where the stage was home to bands like The Doors, Motley Crue, and the Red Hot Chilli Peppers as they started out. Both bars are still hot spots for the best up-and-coming bands you haven't heard of yet.

