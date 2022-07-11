ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Coronavirus: Rep. Katie Porter tests positive for COVID-19

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
Katie Porter Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., speaks during a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing on gun violence on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Porter confimred Monday, July 11, 2022, that she has tested positive for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool) (Andrew Harnik/AP)

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Katie Porter, D-California, confirmed via social media Monday afternoon that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

“Today, I tested positive for COVID-19. I was exposed at work here in CA. I’ll vote proxy this week rather than travel to D.C. I have the usual symptoms, especially a sore throat, so I’m communicating via text—and whiteboard,” Porter wrote.

By Monday afternoon, cumulative nationwide COVID-19 cases totaled nearly 89 million, including nearly 3 million infections diagnosed within the past 28 days. Meanwhile, a total of 1,020,938 U.S. virus-related fatalities have been recorded in the more than two years since the pandemic began, including 9,345 deaths within the past month, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally.

Globally, more than 556 million cumulative COVID-19 cases have been detected since early 2020, resulting in nearly 6.4 million fatalities worldwide, according to the Johns Hopkins data.

