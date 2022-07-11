ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall County, KY

Judicial Conduct Commission sets hearing date regarding misconduct charges against local judge

By Leanne Fuller
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Judicial Conduct Commission says a hearing is scheduled for Aug. 12 regarding whether to temporarily suspend 42nd Judicial Circuit Court Judge Jamie Jameson. The commission released a document last week accusing Jameson — whose court serves Calloway and Marshall counties — of misconduct in office. Jameson...

