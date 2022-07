This summer is flying by. Already Target has opened school supply shopping, and I am not ready. I want us to cling to summer as best as we can before fall semester arrives. This July, let's go to the market to find ingredients for dinner. Let's have sushi in Downtown Urbana and eat lamb korma in Downtown Champaign. This month, let's gather with friends on the patio of Seven Saints and eat appetizers. Let's skip dinner and pick up a fried chicken sandwich from a food truck. Let's save school shopping for later and try summer food adventures in Champaign-Urbana.

URBANA, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO