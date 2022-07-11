Sadie Evans, 71, of Hoopeston

Randy Lee Richards, 59, of Champaign, IL, formerly of Hoopeston, IL, passed away at 8:42 P.M. Sunday July 3, 2022, at his home. He was born September 23, 1962, in Danville, IL, the son of Larry Richards, Sr. and Connie (Bishop) Cramer. He is survived by his companion of 26...
Kay Arlette Ritter, 85, of Rossville, IL, passed away on Friday, July 8, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Rossville. She was born October 23, 1936, in Danville, IL, to Cecil and Verda (Robling) Thomas. Kay was raised in Rossville, where she met the love of her life, Lewis...
Gerald E. Lemenager, 97, of Clifton passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at Ascension Saint Mary Hospital in Kankakee. He was born April 20, 1925 in Ashkum, the son of Eugene and Babiane (Baron) Lemenager. He married Violet “Mac” Mack on January 12, 1952 in L’Erable and she preceded him in death on December 30, 2010. He was also preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, two sisters and one grandson, Ryan Hustedt.
Warrant Arrest (Vermilion County 21CF246) H22-2969 2022-5997. Details: HPD officers were out with Mr. Stevens a computer search showed him to have an active warrant out of Vermilion County. Mr. Stevens was arrested and transported to HPD for processing and later transported to PSB. Criminal Damage to Property (city) H22-2974.
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Fire officials said several people are without a house after a fire Tuesday morning. In a news release, Champaign Fire Spokesperson Randy Smith said crews were called to a duplex near Nathaniel Burch Drive and Bradley Avenue. The call came in around 7:30 a.m. When they got on-scene, smoke and […]
Update at 11:50 p.m. State troopers said the left lane of eastbound Interstate 74 is now open at Milepost 202. The right lane will remain closed to allow for the clean up operation, which is expected to take several hours. VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A stretch of eastbound Interstate 74 is shut down in […]
PAXTON — In a heated discussion Monday night, Ford County Board member Dr. Bernadette Ray suggested that fellow board member Ann Ihrke resign and issue a written apology for trying to help a Gibson City couple get in touch with the right officials to voice their concerns about Pride Month activities at their local library.
FAIRMOUNT, Ill., (WCIA) — Nate Becraft is a high school senior thankful to be alive. He doesn’t remember too many details of the day that changed his life. On April 13, Becraft suddenly fell in his house in Fairmount. His grandma found him on the stairs and an ambulance quickly brought him to Carle Foundation […]
HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA)–A 2020 Ford Ranger hit the Subway building in Hoopeston at 9:09pm last night. 75 year old Larry Dunavan of Rossville turned into the parking lot hitting the east facing side of the building. He drove between the front of the building and concrete barriers in front of the door. He was ticketed […]
TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) – A large fire is underway in Downtown Tuscola on Saturday Evening. Witnesses tell WCIA the fire is at an old church at the corner of Wilson and Main in downtown. The building is fully engulfed in flames. It is unknown if anyone was inside at the time. Fire departments from across […]
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Emily Claire Hari has been sentenced to ten years in prison for domestic terrorism. Hari was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty in federal court. She was previously convicted on charges related to a mosque bombing in Minnesota. Hari also admitted to starting a militia group in...
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Champaign police responded to a pedestrian versus car incident Monday afternoon. It happened near the corner of North Neil Street and Columbia Avenue. Police said the victim was struck at the cross walk and was taken to the hospital. Police have not yet confirmed any additional details.
It was last week that we spoke with Danville Human Relations Administrator Sandra Finch about the upcoming Community Day in Lincoln Park, and when Sunday afternoon arrived the weather was absolutely perfect; with food prepared by the mayor and city council and personnel; and music by Vermilion County’s North Street Soul and Champaign’s Noah Brown and Family. Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr said it doesn’t get much better.
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Update: Emergency personnel responded to the scene of a single-vehicle rollover accident in the northbound lanes of SR-63 just south of County Road 1780 South Monday. The crash happened just before 6:00 p.m., Indiana State Police Sgt Matt Ames said that a vehicle pulling an empty horse trailer was traveling […]
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Members of the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees rally in front of the Champaign courthouse to demand fair wages. According to the AFSCME, workers helped with keeping the county running during the pandemic and have been working without a contract for over 190 days.
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Some people in central Illinois haven’t had their trash picked up in days, and the hot weather is not helping. A Waste Management expert we talked to said there are several reasons why pickup service has been delayed. Cindi Long with Illini Recycling said the hiring pool for qualified drivers is […]
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — An innovative camera can potentially revolutionize cancer-related surgeries. Cancer Center at Illinois scientists Viktor Gruev and Shuming Nie recently developed a groundbreaking cancer imaging technology. This discovery recreated the mantis shrimp’s complex visual system in a single device to provide doctors with better images during disease detection procedures.
BENTON COUNTY – At the request of the Benton County Sheriff’s Department, detectives from the Indiana State Police Lafayette Post conducted a death investigation in Ambia, IN that occurred on Sunday, July 3rd. Benton County Sheriff’s Department received a request for a welfare check at a residence on...
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A student at the University of Illinois was recently scammed out of $89,000 by someone claiming to be from the Chinese Consulate General’s office. University Police said the student received a phone call around June 19 and the person on the other end claimed the student’s passport was involved in a […]
GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police has released new information about a crash on Illinois Route 47 that left three people hurt on Wednesday. The crash happened at the intersection with Harvest Lane just south of the town limits and involved a semi-truck and a Chevrolet Express van. State Troopers said they […]
