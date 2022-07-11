Sadie Evans, 71, of Hoopeston

Gerald E. Lemenager, 97, of Clifton passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at Ascension Saint Mary Hospital in Kankakee. He was born April 20, 1925 in Ashkum, the son of Eugene and Babiane (Baron) Lemenager. He married Violet “Mac” Mack on January 12, 1952 in L’Erable and she preceded him in death on December 30, 2010. He was also preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, two sisters and one grandson, Ryan Hustedt.

CLIFTON, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO