The criminal complaint in the case alleges a Hyundai Elantra that had previously been reported as stolen was spotted by an officer on Eagle Summit Court on Sunday morning. After West allegedly got out of the driver’s side door, the officer ran the license plates for the car and found the stolen vehicle report. The officer then arrested West. Police say the car’s rear passenger side window had been smashed, and the car’s steering column was manipulated so it could be driven without a key.

MADISON, WI ・ 13 HOURS AGO