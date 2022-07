Two Sedalia residents are facing felony charges after authorities conducted a well-being check on a young child. According to a release from Pettis County Sheriff Brad Anders, on June 21, his office conducted a well-being check on a 3-year-old child who reportedly had received burns to his legs. The child was later transported to Children’s Mercy Hospital for care and treatment of his burn injuries. The child spent 14 days in the burn unit, receiving care and treatment for second- and third-degree burns.

PETTIS COUNTY, MO ・ 14 HOURS AGO