7 Things You Should Always Buy on Amazon

By Heather Taylor
 2 days ago

For many individuals, Amazon has become synonymous with online shopping. Shoppers with a wish list they need quickly fulfilled will head to Amazon to start placing an order. Amazon offers competitive pricing on everyday items, increasing its popularity with shoppers eager to stock up on essentials as they continue fighting rising inflation.

Planning your next Amazon order? Here are seven items you should always buy at Amazon, according to experts.

Amazon Basics Rechargeable Batteries

Amazon Basics offers batteries, including industrial and rechargeable batteries, that are an affordable option to more expensive, name-brand alternatives.

Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst with DealNews.com , recommends purchasing the Amazon Basics brand for shoppers who need AA or AAA batteries in bulk, especially if you don't have a warehouse club nearby to shop at.

SF Bay Coffee OneCUP Flavored Variety Pack

Ramhold recommends a variety pack of the SF Bay Coffee OneCUP pods for coffee enthusiasts who enjoy a variety of flavors, like French vanilla and hazelnut creme, or those interested in trying a new type of coffee before deciding if they want to make a permanent switch.

Purchasing a variety pack for a little under $23 means each coffee pod comes out to slightly under 60 cents per pod. Ramhold said the pods are also compostable, allowing you to indulge in your morning coffee fix with less guilt than other pods.

Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Powder

Jenna Helwig, food director at Real Simple , puts a scoop of this flavorless powder in her coffee every morning to support her hair, nail and joint health.

"I like buying it from Amazon since I can set up a subscription and have a new canister arrive like clockwork every month," Helwig said.

Cuisinart Chef's Classic Stainless Nonstick 8-Inch Open Skillet

As more Americans continue dining in to fight inflation costs, kitchens need to be equipped with the necessary, affordable cookware to cover everyone's meal prep needs.

Helwig does most of her cooking in stainless or cast-iron pans, but uses nonstick skillets for cooking eggs and seafood. She said these types of pans wear out more quickly and often need to be replaced. It's easy to get an inexpensive replacement, like this nonstick skillet, fast via Amazon.

Umite Chef Kitchen Cooking Utensils Set

Brittany Kline, owner of The Savvy Kitchen , recommends exploring (and purchasing) Amazon's wide range of kitchen utensils.

"Amazon has a great selection of kitchen utensils, including everything from spatulas to knives," Kline said. "You can find high-quality utensils at a fraction of the cost of what you would pay at a department store."

Food Storage Containers Set

As you shop for kitchen supplies on Amazon, don't forget about food storage! From lunch boxes to glass jars, you can find a wide range of high-quality food storage containers in a variety of brands and price points. This set is currently one of Amazon's bestsellers and one of the site's top-rated products.

Amazon Echo (4th Gen)

While shoppers can purchase most Amazon devices, including the Echo and Kindle, at other stores, Ramhold said more often than not you'll find better deals on these devices by shopping directly through Amazon.

"Not only will you find better prices generally, but you may also be able to take advantage of special offers for longer free trials of services like Amazon Music or Kindle Unlimited," Ramhold said.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com

ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

