The Mutton Bustin’ Extravaganza is returning to the Top O’ Texas Rodeo for its seventh year. This extremely popular event, sponsored by Wayne’s Western Wear, will be held during the barbecue on Friday, August 12, at 5:30 p.m. An earlier starting time for the Extravaganza may be implemented depending on the number of entries received. The Top 10 finishers on Friday will advance to the Finals to be held during the rodeo performance on Saturday, August 13. Buckles donated by Blake Howell of 2nd To None Awards, will awarded to the top 3 finishers of the Finals.

PAMPA, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO