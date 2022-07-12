ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City officials share eerie explainer on how to prepare for nuclear attack

By Rachel Sharp
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

Officials in New York City have released an eerie explainer video telling residents what to do in the event of a nuclear attack.

The New York City Emergency Management Department launched a new public service announcement ( PSA ) on Monday that focuses on nuclear preparedness, detailing the three key steps New Yorkers should take if the Big Apple is nuked: Get inside, Stay inside and Stay tuned.

The unnerving video begins with virtual footage showing New York brownstones and apartment blocks as emergency sirens ring out in the air.

A woman appears in the street and outlines what to do next: “So there’s been a nuclear attack . Don’t ask me how or why, just know that the big one has hit.”

First, New Yorkers should “get inside fast”: “You, your friends, your family, get inside.”

The PSA host says that staying in a car is “not an option” and that, once people are inside, they should get as far from the windows as possible.

The second step is to “stay inside” and shut all doors and windows.

If the building has a basement, people are urged to stay there, but if not they should get as far as possible into the middle of the building.

Anyone who was outside during the nuclear blast should remove their clothes and shower immediately to get rid of the radioactive dust, the host says.

The third step – stay tuned – means New Yorkers should follow the media and city alerts for information.

“Don’t go outside until officials say it’s safe,” the host warns.

The timing of the eerie warning isn’t clear, with no indication that it has come in response to a specific threat or concern.

New York City Emergency Management Commissioner Zach Iscol simply saying that New Yorker should be prepared “as the threat landscape continues to evolve”.

“As the threat landscape continues to evolve, it is important that New Yorkers know we are preparing for any imminent threats and are providing them with the resources they need to stay safe and informed,” he said in a statement announcing the PSA.

The city announcement says that “while the likelihood of a nuclear weapon incident occurring in/near New York City is very low, it is important New Yorkers know the steps to stay safe”.

nine
2d ago

There will be no prep!!! Everything will disappear in about a tenth of a second!!

Bob Jones
2d ago

Thank you NY government officials for your thoughtful info on how to survive a nuclear attack. Tax dollars well spent . Please spend more as we all adore your services.

