(TNS) — One risk of elective government comes when a leadership change results in a change of philosophy that shifts focus from worthwhile programs or concepts. Fortunately, Democrats and Republicans in Massachusetts seem to agree that workforce training is essential to meeting industry’s needs of the future. Gov. Charlie Baker’s $15 million awards in workforce training grants will not only bolster the community colleges that receive it, but also will strengthen the state’s future employment position.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO