ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

UN expects world’s population to reach 8 billion soon

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kwVJx_0gc2M8Zv00

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations said Monday it expects the world’s population to reach 8 billion on Nov. 15 this year and it projects that India will replace China as the world’s most populous nation next year.

The report, released on World Population Day, said global population growth fell below 1% in 2020 and is growing at its slowest rate since 1950.

According to the latest U.N. projections, the world’s population could grow to around 8.5 billion in 2030, 9.7 billion in 2050, and a peak of around 10.4 billion people during the 2080s. It is projected to remain at that level until 2100.

Brawl erupts during funeral: ‘I just went into prayer’

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called 2022 a “milestone year” with “the birth of the Earth’s eight billionth inhabitant.”

The report, World Population Prospects 2022, put the population at 7.942 billion and forecast it will reach 8 billion on November 15th.

“This is an occasion to celebrate our diversity, recognize our common humanity, and marvel at advancements in health that have extended lifespans and dramatically reduced maternal and child mortality rates,” Guterres said in a statement. “At the same time, it is a reminder of our shared responsibility to care for our planet and a moment to reflect on where we still fall short of our commitments to one another.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Population#Population Growth#World Population Day#The United Nations#U N#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
Country
India
NewsBreak
United Nations
Country
China
KLST/KSAN

2 NEW Blue Bell flavors released

HOUSTON (CW39) It’s National Ice Cream Month!! Blue Bell is always coming out with new flavors and they just announced that Oatmeal Cream Pie is the latest addition to shelved. Every day is a great day to enjoy ice cream! But, did you know July is National Ice Cream...
HOUSTON, TX
KLST/KSAN

Victim in July 4 shooting dies, teen arrested

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- One teen is behind bars after police said he shot a man on July 4; the victim, 32-year-old Richard Alan Rose died July 11. Luis Jesus Berlanga, 17, has been charged with Murder.  According to an affidavit, on July 4, Midland Police Department investigators responded to Midland Memorial Hospital after a gunshot […]
MIDLAND, TX
KLST/KSAN

Deputies seize 5.4 pounds of methamphetamine

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on a residence located on the 3000 block of Travis Street on July 13, 2022. According to the press release, Deputies located and seized 5.4 pounds of methamphetamine, a half pound of marijuana, $7,100 in cash, and a firearm at the […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy