This Texas brewing company wants to pay you to eat and drink your way across the Lone Star State

TEXAS (KETK) — A popular Texas brewing company wants to send one lucky person on a journey across the Lone Star State to find the best spots to eat and drink, as well as to learn more about the culture that makes the state great.

Karbach Brewing Company, known for their wildly popular Ranch Water Hard Seltzer, has launched its search for the Karbach Ranch Water Wanderer in honor of the expansion of the seltzer, which now includes flavors such as prickly pear, meyer lemon, watermelon, grapefruit and spicy mango.

The brewery is looking for the perfect candidate to take an adventure across Texas, traveling throughout the Lone Star State and the Southwest “to learn more about the friendly, weird, wonderful, big-hearted culture that makes the state and region great — like Karbach Ranch Water Hard Seltzers — and find unique travel gems.”

The winner of the contest will receive $10,000 to cover a stipend for a paid adventure to travel across Texas to eat and drink their way through the hidden gems of the Southwest that make it so uniquely special.

Karbach is also asking fans to submit their top, must-see stops in Texas and the Southwest through social media. Favorite restaurants, shops, hiking trails and anything in between can be submitted via social media “to help the brewery create the perfect ‘Southwest Travel Guide’ for all fans and the Karbach Ranch Water Wanderer to wander about and enjoy.”

The contest began on Wednesday, July 6 at midnight and will run through Wednesday, July 27 at 11:59 p.m. Contestants have two ways to enter:

Share a photo or video via Instagram detailing why you want to be a Karbach Ambassador, why you want to visit the Southwest and/or why you want to bring good news to the country. You must also tag Karbach in the post and include the hashtags #KarbachRanchWater, #Wanderer and #Contest. Your profile must also be public and must be following Karbach Brewing Company on Instagram. Visit KarbachRanchWaterWanderer.com and fill out the entry form, as well as enter a 100 maximum word essay detailing why you want to be the Karbach Ranch Water Ambassador, why you want to visit the Southwest this year and/or why you want to bring good news to the country.

For more information, visit Karbach Brewery on social media or visit their website.