ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

This Texas brewing company wants to pay you to eat and drink your way across the Lone Star State

By Michael Fowler
KDAF
KDAF
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Md0cw_0gc2KGcu00

TEXAS (KETK) — A popular Texas brewing company wants to send one lucky person on a journey across the Lone Star State to find the best spots to eat and drink, as well as to learn more about the culture that makes the state great.

Karbach Brewing Company, known for their wildly popular Ranch Water Hard Seltzer, has launched its search for the Karbach Ranch Water Wanderer in honor of the expansion of the seltzer, which now includes flavors such as prickly pear, meyer lemon, watermelon, grapefruit and spicy mango.

The brewery is looking for the perfect candidate to take an adventure across Texas, traveling throughout the Lone Star State and the Southwest “to learn more about the friendly, weird, wonderful, big-hearted culture that makes the state and region great — like Karbach Ranch Water Hard Seltzers — and find unique travel gems.”

The winner of the contest will receive $10,000 to cover a stipend for a paid adventure to travel across Texas to eat and drink their way through the hidden gems of the Southwest that make it so uniquely special.

Karbach is also asking fans to submit their top, must-see stops in Texas and the Southwest through social media. Favorite restaurants, shops, hiking trails and anything in between can be submitted via social media “to help the brewery create the perfect ‘Southwest Travel Guide’ for all fans and the Karbach Ranch Water Wanderer to wander about and enjoy.”

The contest began on Wednesday, July 6 at midnight and will run through Wednesday, July 27 at 11:59 p.m. Contestants have two ways to enter:

  1. Share a photo or video via Instagram detailing why you want to be a Karbach Ambassador, why you want to visit the Southwest and/or why you want to bring good news to the country. You must also tag Karbach in the post and include the hashtags #KarbachRanchWater, #Wanderer and #Contest. Your profile must also be public and must be following Karbach Brewing Company on Instagram.
  2. Visit KarbachRanchWaterWanderer.com and fill out the entry form, as well as enter a 100 maximum word essay detailing why you want to be the Karbach Ranch Water Ambassador, why you want to visit the Southwest this year and/or why you want to bring good news to the country.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UzocA_0gc2KGcu00

For more information, visit Karbach Brewery on social media or visit their website.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
City
Lone Star, TX
Local
Texas Restaurants
Thrillist

Ranch Water Will Pay You $10,000 to Wander Around Texas

This summer, you can apply for a gig that will let you eat and drink across the state of Texas, all on the dime of Karbach Brewing Company, the makers of Karbach Ranch Water. The brand is looking for its Wanderer, who can explore the Southwest and share the gems that make the region special.
TEXAS STATE
CoinTelegraph

Coming to Texas: Riot Blockchain announces plans to move NY miners to Lone Star State

Crypto mining firm Riot Blockchain said it has begun relocating rigs from its New York data facility, with the majority intended to end up in central Texas. In a Wednesday announcement, Riot said it has transitioned some of its mining rigs from a Massena, New York facility — named Coinmint — as part of an effort to reduce the firm’s operating expenses through lower power costs and eliminate “all third-party hosting fees.” The company said it planned to “ship the balance of its S19 miner fleet” at Coinmint to Riot’s Whinstone facility in Rockdale, Texas in July.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Ted Cruz confirms he casually went on vacation amid another Texas weather crisis

Texas senator Ted Cruz was rumoured to have escaped yet another weather warning for the Lone Star state after he was spotted flying to the Bahamas.Mr Cruz said Texans should “be prepared and heed local officials’ warnings” on Friday because of a flash flood alert for Houston and the surrounding area. He added in a tweet: “My team and I are closely monitoring the ongoing weather”.Less than 24 hours later however, actor Craig Robinson appeared on The View live from the Bahamas and outed the Texas senator for being on his flight.That meant Mr Cruz was possibly on...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seltzer Water#Food Drink#Karbach Brewing Company
KDAF

‘I don’t want people to fear him’: Mother of Abilene fast food restaurant employee who threw ice at customer speaks out on son’s diagnosis

An Abilene man working at the local Long John Silver's threw contents of a cup at his customer after arguing with her at the drive-through window over the weekend. The customer got it all on camera, and that video has since had tens of thousands of views. Now, the employee's mother is speaking out about her son's condition, and how the video has affected their family.
ABILENE, TX
KDAF

James Avery, Whataburger team up to celebrate French Fry Day

DALLAS (KDAF) — You know what makes French Fry Day great? Well, french fries, it’s a pretty simple and delicious answer, to be honest. However, James Avery and Whataburger have teamed up to make it, “Deliciously Charming.”. “We are thrilled to celebrate what Texans love the most...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KDAF

Avocados from Mexico brings AvoEats rebrand for sports concession stands; new menu items

DALLAS (KDAF) — You know the little jingle, “Avocados From Mexico!”. Avocados From Mexico is bringing a new flair to its concession stands with a rebrand to AvoEats that will aim to help consumers find fresh and delicious food at sports venues. According to a press release, “Because 77 percent of consumers prefer fresh avocados1, the #AlwaysGood brand is stepping up its fresh guac game with deliciously innovative, avocado-focused twists on concession classics, expanding current franchises and activations in 2022 to score big with avo-lovers.”
DALLAS, TX
KDAF

2 Texas cities ranked among 15 best in U.S. by Travel + Leisure

DALLAS (KDAF) — Looking to travel the country? Maybe find a new home, a vacation home? Well, Travel + Leisure has released its list of the 15 best cities in the United States and the publication says, “The best cities in the United States, according to Travel + Leisure readers, offer a welcoming mix of history, delicious food and drink, and attractions for the whole family.”
TEXAS STATE
KDAF

KDAF

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy