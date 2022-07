ST. CLOUD, Minn. – The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of American (CSCAA) announced that the St. Cloud State Men's and Women's Swim and Dive teams earned Scholar All-American honor. Their efforts inside the classroom were recognized by the CSCAA after the women's team earned a grade point average (GPA) of 3.47 and the men's team earned a GPA of 3.03.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO