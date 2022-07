It’s official: one of American fashion’s biggest names is back on the NYFW schedule. The Tommy Hilfiger Fall 2022 launch will connect the digital and physical, with a live show supported by activations in the metaverse. For the first time in three years, the brand will stage a show, set to take place on September 11 at 7PM at the Skyline Drive-In in Brooklyn. Not in New York for the ‘see now buy now’ show? No problem. A parallel experience will play out on Roblox too—with avatars set to wear pieces from the collection. Of the return, the globally-recognized designer said: “My heart immediately went to New York’s iconic creative culture when I thought about where to launch our return to fashion week. This is where fashion, art, music and entertainment was all coming together when I first started out in the industry. And today, it is still this approach that inspires me to engage with the cutting-edge communities building new creative experiences. This season is all about the collision of my favorite archival inspirations with new live event concepts and virtual worlds. It’s the perfect expression of what we stand for as we pay homage to our roots with a return to NYFW.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO