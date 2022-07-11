ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vidalia, GA

Mrs. Allie Lorene Graham, Vidalia

By Jeff Raiford
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMrs. Allie Lorene Graham, age 78, of Vidalia, died Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Oxley Park Health and Rehabilitation in Vidalia after an extended illness. She was a native of Long Pond Community and lived in Montgomery County before moving to Toombs County in 1974. She worked at...

southeastgeorgiatoday.com

southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Mrs. Ethel J. Casey, Vidalia

Mrs. Ethel J. Casey, age 90, of Vidalia, went to be with our Heavenly Father on July 10, 2022, after a short stay with the incredible folks at Community Hospice House in Vidalia. She was originally from Peaks Island, Maine and later moved to Vidalia in 1976. She loved Vidalia and never wanted to live anywhere else. She loved taking care of rescue animals and any animal that visited her yard. She especially loved her rambunctious cat, Rascal. She also loved gardening and working around her yard. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Vidalia and the Daughters of the American Revolution. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Casey; her grandson, Brian Casey; and her parents, Arthur and Bernice Kennedy.
VIDALIA, GA
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

July 30--Special Program in Vidalia

July 30--First African Missionary Baptist Church, 206 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in Vidalia, would like you to come to their Special Program "Like Mother/Like Daughter" (2 Timothy: 1-5 Key Versus), July 30th at 11:00. Refreshments served after. Sponsored by the Deaconess Ministry.
VIDALIA, GA
claxtonenterprise.com

91 join Claxton First Church

While the historical building which, until very recently was home to Claxton First United Methodist Church, hasn’t changed – the congregation has. As of July 2, 2022, the church disaffiliated from the United Methodist denomination. The newly formed Claxton First Church is now an independent non-denominational church. Mike...
CLAXTON, GA
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Vidalia Swim Team To Compete at State

The Vidalia Swim Team will travel to Moultrie, Ga this Thursday, in preparation for the GRPA State Swim Meet. Preliminaries will be held on Friday, July 15th, with swimmers age 7-10 competing in the morning and ages 11-18 swimming in the afternoon. The top 8 from each event will compete again on Saturday for finals and state awards.
MOULTRIE, GA
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Mrs. Tina M. Randall, Vidalia

Mrs. Tina M. Randall, age 56, of Vidalia, died Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Community Hospice House in Vidalia after a sudden illness. She was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and lived in Vidalia most of her life. She was a 1984 graduate of Lyons Senior High School, where she played the alto saxophone in the school band. Tina earned a Bachelor’s degree in Education from Brewton-Parker College and a Master’s degree in Education from Walden University.
VIDALIA, GA
Grice Connect

Bulloch jail graduates two pups in Fostering Freedom program

Two dogs said goodbye to their incarcerated trainers Friday morning as they received their diplomas for the Fostering Freedom program at the Bulloch County Jail. These pups are the first to graduate the 8-week program in Bulloch County. Inmates spent most of that time with the dogs training them in basic commands and correcting behaviors that will help them seamlessly settle into the family that adopts them.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Plans for Center for Rural Entrepreneurship Unveiled

Plans for what is coming where the old Econo Inn motel was in Vidalia have been released, and Wednesday, the leadership of the Greater Vidalia Chamber of Commerce and City of Vidalia addressed the Rotary Club about the plans for the new Greater Vidalia Center for Rural entrepreneurship which will take up about half of that space.
VIDALIA, GA
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Vidalia City Hall Relocating

The administrative offices of the City of Vidalia will soon be on the move - literally. That’s because within the next couple of months, those offices will be relocating into the current city annex building that houses the Vidalia Police Department. “We’re about a month or so out from...
VIDALIA, GA
WRDW-TV

Milliken phasing out Screven County plant that employs 250

SYLVANIA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A textile maker will phase out its plant in Screven County, transitioning all its production lines to a plant in South Carolina. Milliken said the move to consolidate production to the Magnolia plant in Cherokee County, S.C., will “enhance operational efficiencies and increase production capacity.”
SCREVEN COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Emanuel County woman arrested for Murder

EMANUEL COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – An Emanuel County woman is behind bars for Murder. Around 9:00 pm Saturday night, July 9th, Emanuel County 911 received a call of a male being shot on Stokes Avenue in Twin City. Twin City Police, Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office, and Emanuel County EMS...
EMANUEL COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Second suspect wanted in murders at Sandersville ball park in custody

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Authorities have announced the arrest of a second suspect wanted for a double homicide in Sandersville. Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran says 24-year-old Brian Keith Rozier, of East Dublin, is now in custody after being wanted since June. Rozier was arrested without incident by the...
SANDERSVILLE, GA
wtoc.com

Arson investigation underway after two Vidalia homes destroyed

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - An arson investigation is underway after two homes were set on fire in two different Vidalia neighborhoods. The Vidalia Police Department has one person of interest who they say could be responsible. Vidalia Fire says this house and another one about a mile away were both...
VIDALIA, GA
WALB 10

Douglas PD uses home surveillance to help solve crime

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Douglas Police are partnering with homeowners to help them fight crime. They are asking neighbors to share home surveillance footage to potentially track down crime suspects. Douglas residents and businesses who have security systems, or even a doorbell camera can register these devices with police to...
DOUGLAS, GA
NewsBreak
Obituaries
WTGS

Man killed in Long County crash, deputy confirms

LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — A Long County man was killed in a single vehicle crash Tuesday morning. According to Georgia State Patrol Trooper David Laff, Long County deputies were dispatched to the crash on Marcus Nobles and Lannie Burkhalter Road shortly after 8:30 a.m. When they arrived, they...
LONG COUNTY, GA

Community Policy