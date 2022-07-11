ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missed last supermoon? Wednesday is another chance to catch one

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
 2 days ago

If you missed last month’s supermoon, you have another chance.

This month’s full moon is Wednesday. At the same time, the moon’s orbit will bring it closer to Earth than usual. This cosmic combo is called a supermoon.

Here are the meteor showers, eclipses, and supermoons to see in 2022

That can make the moon appear slightly bigger and brighter, weather permitting.

One name for Wednesday’s full moon is the “Buck moon” — a reference to the time of year when new antlers are growing on male deer, or bucks.

The supermoon on June 14 was the “Strawberry moon” because it’s the full moon at strawberry harvest time.

