Attorney General John M. Formella and Concord Police Chief Bradley C. Osgood announce that Richard Ellison, age 49, of Concord, was sentenced today by the Merrimack County Superior Court to 40 years to life in the New Hampshire State Prison, after being found guilty of second degree murder this spring, for recklessly causing the death of Robert McMillan, age 85 of 284 N. State Street, Concord on December 9, 2005, under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life by starting a fire at the residence of Robert McMillan.

CONCORD, NH ・ 6 DAYS AGO